Warriors vs. Thunder: Watch NBA online, live stream info, odds, analysis, TV channel

The first game of Tuesday night's TNT doubleheader will feature the Golden State Warriors traveling to Oklahoma City to take on the Thunder. The Warriors enter the game having won their last two and sit in second place in the Western Conference at 56-21 on the season. As for the Thunder, they're currently fifth in the West at 45-33, and coming off a win.

This is the fourth and final meeting between the teams this season. All three matchups have been blowouts, with the Thunder taking the first two games, and the Warriors winning the most recent contest.

How to watch Warriors at Thunder



Date: Tuesday, April 3



Tuesday, April 3 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Location: Chesapeake Energy Arena -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma



Chesapeake Energy Arena -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma TV: TNT

TNT Streaming: Watch TNT

Watch TNT Follow: GameTracker



SportsLine odds

Check Sportsline's NBA pick sheet for all your daily odds.

Visit SportsLine now to see which side of Warriors-Thunder is cashing in 66 percent of computer simulations.

Analysis

At this point in the season, the Golden State Warriors have nothing to play for in terms of the standings. At six games behind the Houston Rockets, and eight games ahead of the Portland Trail Blazers, they're locked into second place in the Western Conference. All they want now is to stay as healthy as possible heading into the postseason -- something that has been a struggle for them this season.

The Thunder, on the other hand, are still right in the middle of a crazy playoff race in the bottom half of the West. Currently in fifth, they should be safe in terms of making the playoffs, thanks to their 2 1/2 game lead on the ninth-place Denver Nuggets. Still, that isn't a guarantee. And if they do indeed make the postseason, who knows which seed they'll have, as they could quite conceivably finish anywhere between fourth and eighth. It's going to be a wild ride down the stretch for OKC.