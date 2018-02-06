Warriors vs. Thunder: Watch NBA online, live stream, TV channel, pick, odds, analysis

How to watch Thunder vs. Warriors



Time: 10:30 p.m. ET



Tuesday, Feb. 6 Time: 10:30 p.m. ET



Where: Oracle Arena in Oakland, California



TV: TNT



Streaming: WatchTNT

WatchTNT Follow: GameTracker

Odds and analysis



Analysis: This is a battle between two of the best teams in the Western Conference, though neither is playing like it at the moment. The Warriors have the NBA's best record, but have lost two of their last three games, including an embarrassing 30-point loss in Utah that coach Steve Kerr called "pathetic."

The Thunder's up-and-down season has continued, as they've followed up an impressive eight-game winning streak by losing their last four games, including a bad home defeat to the Lakers on Sunday.

But you can throw the records and recent performance out the window when you've got this much star power on the court. The Warriors' four All-Stars (Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green) will all be on the court to face OKC's All-Star pairing of Russell Westbrook and Paul George. Oracle should be rocking for this regular-season showdown that could give us a preview of a potential playoff series.