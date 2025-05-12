The Minnesota Timberwolves have the chance to take a commanding 3-1 series lead against the Golden State Warriors on Monday night in their second-round playoff matchup. The Wolves have won two games in a row after dropping the series opener, and the Warriors are missing Stephen Curry, who has not played since the first half of Game 1 with a hamstring strain.

There is some optimism that Curry could return in this series, but the Warriors would likely need to push it to six games to see the superstar back on the court. So there's extra incentive for the Wolves to wrap this up in five games.

The Timberwolves earned a five-point win in Saturday's Game 3, with Anthony Edwards scoring a series-high 36 points. Jimmy Butler broke out offensively for Golden State with a 33-point performance in 43 minutes, but the Dubs were outscored by nine points in the fourth quarter.

Warriors vs. Timberwolves: Game 4 info

Time: 10 p.m. ET | Date: Monday, May 12

Location: Chase Center -- San Francisco

TV channel: ESPN | Live stream: fubo (Try for free)

Odds (via Caesars): Timberwolves -5, O/U 200

Warriors vs. Timberwolves: Game 4 best bet

Jonathan Kuminga has been a fun comeback story in this series, but expect Minnesota to adjust to his presence in time for Game 4. If he keeps making his 3s, the Wolves will live with that, but he's 9-of-11 in the restricted area in this series while playing for a team that just went an entire half without making a 3-pointer. With Stephen Curry out and the offense now built around Kuminga and Jimmy Butler, it's time for Minnesota to pack the paint. Expect them to do so on Monday, and expect Kuminga to struggle as a result. The Pick: Kuminga Under 17.5 Points