Who's Playing
Minnesota @ Golden State
Current Records: Minnesota 37-37; Golden State 39-36
What to Know
This Sunday, the Golden State Warriors are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 117.96 points per matchup. Their homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Minnesota Timberwolves at 8:30 p.m. ET March 26 at Chase Center. The Warriors are out to keep their nine-game home win streak alive.
Golden State bagged a 120-112 win over the Philadelphia 76ers this past Friday. Among those leading the charge for Golden State was shooting guard Jordan Poole, who shot 6-for-11 from downtown and finished with 33 points.
Meanwhile, Minnesota escaped with a win this past Wednesday against the Atlanta Hawks by the margin of a single free throw, 125-124. Small forward Jaden McDaniels and center Naz Reid were among the main playmakers for Minnesota as the former had 25 points along with six boards and the latter had 26 points in addition to eight rebounds.
Golden State is expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten the Phoenix Suns Jan. 10 easily too and instead slipped up with a 125-113. In other words, don't count the Timberwolves out just yet.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 8:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Chase Center -- San Francisco, California
- TV: NBATV
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $165.68
Odds
The Warriors are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Timberwolves, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Series History
Golden State have won 17 out of their last 27 games against Minnesota.
- Feb 26, 2023 - Golden State 109 vs. Minnesota 104
- Feb 01, 2023 - Minnesota 119 vs. Golden State 114
- Nov 27, 2022 - Golden State 137 vs. Minnesota 114
- Mar 01, 2022 - Minnesota 129 vs. Golden State 114
- Jan 27, 2022 - Golden State 124 vs. Minnesota 115
- Jan 16, 2022 - Minnesota 119 vs. Golden State 99
- Nov 10, 2021 - Golden State 123 vs. Minnesota 110
- Apr 29, 2021 - Minnesota 126 vs. Golden State 114
- Jan 27, 2021 - Golden State 123 vs. Minnesota 111
- Jan 25, 2021 - Golden State 130 vs. Minnesota 108
- Jan 02, 2020 - Minnesota 99 vs. Golden State 84
- Dec 23, 2019 - Golden State 113 vs. Minnesota 104
- Nov 08, 2019 - Minnesota 125 vs. Golden State 119
- Mar 29, 2019 - Minnesota 131 vs. Golden State 130
- Mar 19, 2019 - Golden State 117 vs. Minnesota 107
- Dec 10, 2018 - Golden State 116 vs. Minnesota 108
- Nov 02, 2018 - Golden State 116 vs. Minnesota 99
- Mar 11, 2018 - Minnesota 109 vs. Golden State 103
- Jan 25, 2018 - Golden State 126 vs. Minnesota 113
- Nov 08, 2017 - Golden State 125 vs. Minnesota 101
- Apr 04, 2017 - Golden State 121 vs. Minnesota 107
- Mar 10, 2017 - Minnesota 103 vs. Golden State 102
- Dec 11, 2016 - Golden State 116 vs. Minnesota 108
- Nov 26, 2016 - Golden State 115 vs. Minnesota 102
- Apr 05, 2016 - Minnesota 124 vs. Golden State 117
- Mar 21, 2016 - Golden State 109 vs. Minnesota 104
- Nov 12, 2015 - Golden State 129 vs. Minnesota 116