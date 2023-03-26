Who's Playing

Minnesota @ Golden State

Current Records: Minnesota 37-37; Golden State 39-36

What to Know

This Sunday, the Golden State Warriors are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 117.96 points per matchup. Their homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Minnesota Timberwolves at 8:30 p.m. ET March 26 at Chase Center. The Warriors are out to keep their nine-game home win streak alive.

Golden State bagged a 120-112 win over the Philadelphia 76ers this past Friday. Among those leading the charge for Golden State was shooting guard Jordan Poole, who shot 6-for-11 from downtown and finished with 33 points.

Meanwhile, Minnesota escaped with a win this past Wednesday against the Atlanta Hawks by the margin of a single free throw, 125-124. Small forward Jaden McDaniels and center Naz Reid were among the main playmakers for Minnesota as the former had 25 points along with six boards and the latter had 26 points in addition to eight rebounds.

Golden State is expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten the Phoenix Suns Jan. 10 easily too and instead slipped up with a 125-113. In other words, don't count the Timberwolves out just yet.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 8:30 p.m. ET

Sunday at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: Chase Center -- San Francisco, California

Chase Center -- San Francisco, California TV: NBATV

NBATV Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $165.68

Odds

The Warriors are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Timberwolves, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Series History

Golden State have won 17 out of their last 27 games against Minnesota.