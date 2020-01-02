Warriors vs. Timberwolves odds, line: 2020 NBA picks, Jan. 2 predictions from proven model

The Golden State Warriors will take on the Minnesota Timberwolves at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday at the Target Center. Minnesota is 12-21 overall and 4-11 at home, while Golden State is 9-26 overall and 3-15 on the road. The Warriors have lost two consecutive games after a four-game winning streak was snapped. The Timberwolves have won two of three games after putting an 11-game losing streak behind them. Minnesota is favored by 3.5 points in the latest Timberwolves vs. Warriors odds, while the over-under is set at 214.5. Before entering any Warriors vs. Timberwolves picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, and last season it returned a whopping $4,280 on its top-rated NBA spread and money line picks. It's already returned almost $1,800 in profit on all its top-rated NBA picks during the 2019-20 season and entered Week 10 on a blistering 23-11 run on all top-rated NBA spread picks. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, it has simulated Timberwolves vs. Warriors 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 50 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

Minnesota needed just a quick three to secure the win on Wednesday, but couldn't get it done before the clock hit zeroes and lost 106-104 to Milwaukee. Shabazz Napier (22 points) was the top scorer for the Timberwolves.

Karl-Anthony Towns (knee) has missed the last eight games and Andrew Wiggins (illness) has missed the last three for Minnesota. Wiggins; status for tonight is uncertain, but Towns is out indefinitely.

Golden State fought the good fight in an overtime game against San Antonio on Tuesday but wound up losing 117-113. A silver lining for the Warriors was the play of shooting guard Alec Burks, who had 28 points.

D'Angelo Russell missed the game against the Spurs because of a shoulder injury and is not expected to play tonight. Willie Cauley-Stein will also be out with an illness.

The Timberwolves came up short against the Warriors the last time the teams met on Dec, 23, falling 113-104. Russell scored 30 points in that game.

So who wins Warriors vs. Timberwolves? And which side of the spread hits in well over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Timberwolves vs. Warriors spread you need to jump on Thursday, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks.