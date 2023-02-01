The Golden State Warriors (26-24) will try to extend their three-game winning streak when they visit the Minnesota Timberwolves (27-26) on Wednesday night. Golden State has improved to fifth place in the Western Conference standings, getting back on the positive side of the .500 mark. Minnesota had won three straight games prior to its overtime loss to Sacramento on Monday.

Tipoff is set for 8 p.m. ET. Golden State is favored by 3.5 points in the latest Timberwolves vs. Warriors odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 238.

Timberwolves vs. Warriors spread: Timberwolves +3.5

Timberwolves vs. Warriors over/under: 238 points

Timberwolves vs. Warriors money line: Minnesota +140, Golden State -165

Why the Timberwolves can cover

Minnesota is playing at home for the fourth straight game, a homestand that began with wins over Memphis and Sacramento. The Timberwolves had their three-game losing streak snapped in an overtime loss to the Kings in a rematch on Monday, but they are still in good form. Golden State has struggled away from home this year, picking up just seven road wins all season.

Star guard Anthony Edwards poured in 33 points in the loss to the Kings on Monday, continuing a torrid stretch that has seen him average 34.0 points over his last six games. Edwards is shooting 53.6% from the floor and 50.8% from 3-point range during that stretch. Minnesota is 9-2 in its last 11 home games and has covered the spread in six of its last eight games overall this season.

Why the Warriors can cover

Golden State rolled to a 137-114 win at Minnesota in November, with Stephen Curry pouring in 25 points and completing his double-double with 11 rebounds. Jordan Poole (24), Klay Thompson (21), Draymond Green (19) and Andrew Wiggins (17) were all key contributors as well. Curry and Wiggins have combined for 35 absences this season, while Thompson has missed 11 games and Green has missed five.

They were all available for Monday's game at Oklahoma City, leading to a 128-120 win behind 38 points from Curry and 28 points from Thompson. Curry passed Wilt Chamberlain for the all-time franchise record in field goals and helped his team pick up a third consecutive win. The Warriors have won six of their last seven games against Western Conference opponents, and they have covered the spread in five of their last seven games overall. Minnesota will be shorthanded as Karl-Anthony Towns (calf) remains out while Rudy Gobert (groin) is questionable to suit up.

