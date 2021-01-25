The Minnesota Timberwolves haven't had many reasons to be optimistic thus far this season, but that changed after beating the Pelicans on Saturday. The team ended its four-game losing streak last time out and reached the 120-point mark in regulation for the first time in 2020-21. The Timberwolves (4-11) attempt to begin a winning streak when they visit the Golden State Warriors (8-8) on Monday for the opener of a two-game series. D'Angelo Russell (quad) is questionable for Minnesota, while Karl-Anthony Towns (COVID) remains out.

Tip-off at the Chase Center in San Francisco, Cal. is scheduled for 10 p.m. ET. William Hill Sportsbook lists Golden State as an 8.5-point favorite, while the over-under is 227 in the latest Warriors vs. Timberwolves odds. Before making any Timberwolves vs. Warriors picks, be sure to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, and it returned over $5,000 in profit on its top-rated NBA picks last season. The model is up nearly $8,100 over the past two-plus seasons. Dating back to last season, it is also on a stunning 69-40 roll on top-rated picks against the spread, returning almost $2,500 on those selections alone. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Warriors vs. Timberwolves. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Now, here are several NBA odds and betting trends for Timberwolves vs. Warriors:

Warriors vs. Timberwolves spread: Golden State -8.5

Warriors vs. Timberwolves over-under: 227 points

Warriors vs. Timberwolves money line: Golden State -400, Minnesota +320

GSW: The Warriors are 3-11-2 in their last 16 games as favorites

MIN: The Timberwolves are 3-7 ATS in their last 10 contests following a victory

Latest Odds: Golden State Warriors -8.5 Bet Now

Why the Warriors can cover



Golden State has suffered back-to-back losses, but Stephen Curry continues to produce offensively. The two-time NBA MVP has scored at least 20 points in six consecutive games and 13 of 16 this season. Curry has hit five 3-pointers in back-to-back contests and three of his last five, increasing his career total to 2,562 and passing Reggie Miller (2,560) for second place on the all-time list.

Curry leads the Warriors in scoring with an average of 27.9 points and is dishing out 6.2 assists while grabbing 5.6 rebounds per game. Center James Wiseman recorded 15 points in Golden State's 127-108 setback at Utah on Saturday, raising his season average to 11.8. The 19-year-old rookie had hit double digits in three straight contests, a streak that began with a season-high 20 points against San Antonio last Wednesday.

Why the Timberwolves can cover

Minnesota had six players in double figures in its 120-110 home victory over New Orleans on Saturday. Naz Reid led the way as he matched his career high with a season-best 20 points. The second-year center from LSU was 8-for-8 from the free-throw line and has made all 16 of his foul shots over his last six contests.

The Timberwolves received 50 points from their bench, with Anthony Edwards (18), Jarrett Culver (16) and Jordan McLaughlin (11) hitting double figures. The 24-year-old McLaughlin produced a total of 12 points over his previous four games. Power forward Jarred Vanderbilt had a career night against the Pelicans, setting career highs of 11 rebounds and 16 points on 8-of-13 shooting.

How to make Warriors vs. Timberwolves picks

SportsLine's model is leaning over on the total, with the teams projected to combine for 231 points. The model also says one side of the spread hits in almost 70 percent of simulations. You can get that pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Timberwolves vs. Warriors? And which side of the spread hits almost 70 percent of the time? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Timberwolves vs. Warriors spread you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks.