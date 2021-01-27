The Golden State Warriors host the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday night in a Western Conference battle. The same two teams faced off on Monday in San Francisco, with the Warriors prevailing by a 22-point margin. Golden State is 9-8 this season, with Minnesota struggling to a 4-12 mark through 16 games. D'Angelo Russell (quad) is questionable to play for Minnesota, with Karl-Anthony Towns (protocols) and Jarrett Culver (ankle) ruled out.

Tip-off is at 10 p.m. ET. William Hill Sportsbook lists the Warriors as nine-point home favorites, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 228.5 in the latest Timberwolves vs. Warriors odds.

Wolves vs. Warriors spread: Warriors -9

Wolves vs. Warriors over-under: 228.5 points

Wolves vs. Warriors money line: Golden State -400, Minnesota +320

MIN: The Timberwolves are 2-5 against the spread in road games

GSW: The Warriors are 6-4 against the spread at home this season

Why the Timberwolves can cover

Without Towns in the fold, the Timberwolves are keyed by an offensive-minded backcourt. Russell is averaging 20.5 points and 5.5 assists per game to lead the team in the absence of their start center, and Malik Beasley adds 19.6 points and 4.9 rebounds per game. Minnesota also deploys the No. 1 overall pick, Anthony Edwards, who brings upside to the table as an athletic marvel. Minnesota is a solid offensive rebounding team, pulling down 27.4 percent of its own misses, and the Timberwolves are an above-average team in assist rate at 61.0 percent.

Defensively, the Timberwolves can take solace against a bottom-10 offense in Golden State, with the Warriors scoring only 1.08 points per possession this season. The Warriors are also the NBA's worst rebounding team on a percentage basis (47 percent), and Minnesota could make overall gains on the glass.

Why the Warriors can cover

The Warriors will have the best player on the floor on Wednesday in Stephen Curry. The former MVP is averaging 28.4 points, 6.0 assists and 5.5 rebounds per game this season, and Curry remains an every-play threat due to his prolific outside shooting. He is flanked by former Wolves forward Andrew Wiggins, averaging 17.8 points and 5.1 rebounds per contest, and Golden State owns top-five marks in assist rate and free throw rate offensively. The Warriors also take care of the ball, committing a turnover on only 13.8 percent of offensive possessions.

On the other end, Draymond Green captains a defensive unit that is sixth-best in the NBA in effective field goal percentage allowed (51.6 percent) and in the top-10 in turnover creation, forcing a giveaway on 15.1 percent of possessions. The Timberwolves also struggle mightily on the offensive side without Towns, playing into Golden State's hands.

