The Golden State Warriors will take on the Minnesota Timberwolves at 8:30 p.m. ET on Sunday at the Chase Center. The Warriors are 39-36 on the season and sit sixth in the Western Conference standings, while the Timberwolves are 37-37 and in seventh place. With the top six teams earning automatic entry into the 2023 NBA Playoffs and seeds No. 7-10 forced to battle it out in the NBA play-in tournament, this is a critical head-to-head matchup late in the season.

The Warriors have won and covered the spread in two of the three head-to-head matchups between these two franchises this season. This time around, Golden State is favored by 6.5 points in the latest Warriors vs. Timberwolves odds from Caesars Sportsbook and the over/under is set at 239.5.

Warriors vs. Timberwolves spread: Warriors -6.5

Warriors vs. Timberwolves over/under: 239.5 points

Warriors vs. Timberwolves money line: Golden State -278, Minnesota +222

What you need to know about the Warriors

Golden State is coming off a 120-112 win over the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday at home and Jordan Poole played a massive role off the bench with 33 points. Stephen Curry also had 29 points in the victory and he's been playing extremely well since returning from a leg injury that cost him 11 games.

In the 11 games since his return, Curry is averaging 30.1 points, 5.8 rebounds and 5.7 assists while shooting 51.5% from the floor and 43.1% from the 3-point line. He leads an offense that ranks second in the NBA in scoring (118.2) and first in pace (101.7 possessions per game).

What you need to know about the Timberwolves

The Timberwolves captured a 125-124 victory at home over the Atlanta Hawks in their last outing on Wednesday and should be well rested after three full off days. Naz Reid had 26 points off the bench to lead the Timberwolves and Jaden McDaniels also contributed 25 points, six rebounds, four assists and two blocked shots in the win.

Karl-Anthony Towns had 22 points in just over 26 minutes of action in his return to action after missing the previous 52 games with a calf injury. He's listed as questionable for Sunday's matchup as are Anthony Edwards (ankle) and Jaylen Nowell (knee).

