Warriors vs. Timberwolves odds, pick: Predictions on gambling spread, over/under and money line for Minnesota-Golden State

The Timberwolves are playing surprisingly well since trading Jimmy Butler, and Robert Covington is a big reason why. He's a legit Defensive Player of the Year candidate at this point. You know who else is a pretty good defensive player? Draymond Green, who will be back in the lineup Monday night and has said he intends on making up for lost ground in his own quest to win DPOY. Tough to go against the Warriors when they're playing with their four All-Stars, but let's check the value.

Below is the viewing information, plus a prediction for the spread, over/under and money line for Wolves at Warriors.

Wolves at Warriors game info

Date: Monday, Dec. 10

Monday, Dec. 10 Time: 10:30 p.m. ET



10:30 p.m. ET Location: Oracle Arena, Oakland, CA



Oracle Arena, Oakland, CA Streaming: fuboTV (free trial -- NBA League Pass add-on available)



Wolves at Warriors ATS odds, pick

Line: Warriors -10.5, via Westgate Superbook



Warriors -10.5, via Westgate Superbook Analysis: Green gives Towns fits. Golden State at home, with its four All-Stars back together, you do the math. Also keep in mind, the Warriors are 7-2 this year when they've been favored by 9-12 points. The Wolves are 2-6 ATS as road underdogs. Again, do the math.



Wolves at Warriors O/U line, pick

Line: 229 total points, via Westgate Superbook



229 total points, via Westgate Superbook Analysis: The key to this over hitting could be whether Minnesota can keep it close enough for the Warriors to play their starters until the end. I don't think they do that.

Wolves at Warriors money line odds, pick