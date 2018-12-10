Warriors vs. Timberwolves odds, pick: Predictions on gambling spread, over/under and money line for Minnesota-Golden State
The Wolves are a double-digit underdog coming into Oracle Arena
The Timberwolves are playing surprisingly well since trading Jimmy Butler, and Robert Covington is a big reason why. He's a legit Defensive Player of the Year candidate at this point. You know who else is a pretty good defensive player? Draymond Green, who will be back in the lineup Monday night and has said he intends on making up for lost ground in his own quest to win DPOY. Tough to go against the Warriors when they're playing with their four All-Stars, but let's check the value.
Below is the viewing information, plus a prediction for the spread, over/under and money line for Wolves at Warriors.
Wolves at Warriors game info
- Date: Monday, Dec. 10
- Time: 10:30 p.m. ET
- Location: Oracle Arena, Oakland, CA
- Streaming: fuboTV (free trial -- NBA League Pass add-on available)
Should Stephen Curry or Karl-Anthony Towns be in your daily fantasy lineup? DFS millionaire Mike McClure has optimized lineups to win big every day. Check out his latest picks here.
Wolves at Warriors ATS odds, pick
- Line: Warriors -10.5, via Westgate Superbook
- Analysis: Green gives Towns fits. Golden State at home, with its four All-Stars back together, you do the math. Also keep in mind, the Warriors are 7-2 this year when they've been favored by 9-12 points. The Wolves are 2-6 ATS as road underdogs. Again, do the math.
- Pick: Warriors cover
Wolves at Warriors O/U line, pick
- Line: 229 total points, via Westgate Superbook
- Analysis: The key to this over hitting could be whether Minnesota can keep it close enough for the Warriors to play their starters until the end. I don't think they do that.
- Pick: Under
Wolves at Warriors money line odds, pick
- Odds: Warriors -700, Wolves +500, via Westgate Superbook
- Analysis: Don't bet on the Wolves winning this one, and obviously there is no value on the Warriors.
- Pick: No bet
