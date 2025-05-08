The Minnesota Timberwolves will look to knot up their Western Conference semifinal series with the Golden State Warriors when they meet in Game 2 on Thursday. Golden State will be without point guard Stephen Curry, who is nursing a hamstring injury. The Warriors (48-34), who are the seventh seed, are 27-19 on the road this season, including the postseason. The Timberwolves (49-33), who are the sixth seed, are 27-17 on their home court in 2024-2025.

Tip-off from Target Center in Minneapolis is set for 8:30 p.m. ET. The Timberwolves are 10.5-point favorites in the latest Warriors vs. Timberwolves odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 201. The Timberwolves are -485 on the money line (risk $485 to win $100), while the Warriors are +370 (risk $100 to win $370). Before making any Timberwolves vs. Warriors picks, check out the NBA predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Warriors vs. Timberwolves spread: Minnesota -10.5 at DraftKings

Warriors vs. Timberwolves over/under: 201 points

Warriors vs. Timberwolves money line: Golden State +370, Minnesota -485

GS: The Warriors are 4-5 against the spread over the past 10 games

MIN: The Timberwolves have hit the team total over in 34 of their last 52 games (+13.05 units)

Why the Timberwolves can cover

Shooting guard Anthony Edwards powers the Minnesota offense. In six postseason starts, he is averaging 26.2 points, 9.3 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 1.5 steals in 41.2 minutes. He is coming off his second consecutive double-double, scoring 23 points, while adding 14 rebounds and two assists in Tuesday's Game 1 loss. He had 43 points, nine rebounds and six assists in a 116-113 win over the Los Angeles Lakers in Game 4 of their first-round series on April 27.

Power forward Julius Randle is another scoring option for the Timberwolves. In six playoff starts, he is averaging 21.8 points, 4.8 rebounds and 4.7 assists in 36.5 minutes. In the Game 1 loss to Golden State, he scored 18 points, while adding six assists and three rebounds. In the Game 5 win over the Lakers, he scored 23 points, while grabbing five rebounds and dishing out four assists.

Why the Warriors can cover

With Curry sidelined, small forward Jimmy Butler will look to pick up the scoring slack. In seven postseason starts, Butler is averaging 18.6 points, 6.7 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.4 steals in 34.7 minutes. He is coming off a double-double in Game 1 of the series, scoring 20 points, grabbing 11 rebounds, dishing out eight assists and making two steals.

Shooting guard Buddy Hield has been on fire of late. He is coming off a 24-point, eight-rebound and three-assist effort in the Game 1 win over the Timberwolves. He had 33 points, three rebounds, three assists and two blocks in the Game 7 win over the Rockets. In eight games this postseason, including five starts, he is averaging 12.5 points, 3.4 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.1 steals in 25.3 minutes.

How to make Warriors vs. Timberwolves picks

