The Minnesota Timberwolves will look to eliminate the shorthanded Golden State Warriors when they meet in Game 5 of their Western Conference semifinal series on Wednesday. Point guard Stephen Curry remains out with a hamstring injury. The Warriors (48-34), who are looking to reach the Western Conference finals for the first time since 2021-2022, are 3-3 on the road this postseason. The Timberwolves (49-33), who look to reach the conference finals for the second year in a row, are 3-1 on their home court in the playoffs.

Tipoff from Target Center in Minneapolis is set for 9:30 p.m. ET. Minnesota is coming off a 117-110 win in Game 4 on Monday. The Timberwolves are 11-point favorites in the latest Warriors vs. Timberwolves odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 202.5. Before making any Timberwolves vs. Warriors picks, check out the NBA predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Now, the model has simulated Warriors vs. Timberwolves 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted NBA picks and betting predictions. Here are several NBA odds and NBA betting lines for Timberwolves vs. Warriors:

Warriors vs. Timberwolves spread: Minnesota -11 at DraftKings

Warriors vs. Timberwolves over/under: 202.5 points

Warriors vs. Timberwolves money line: Minnesota -559, Golden State +414

GS: The Warriors are 4-3 against the spread in their last seven games

MIN: The Timberwolves have hit the team total over in 36 of their last 55 games (+13.90 units)

Why the Timberwolves can cover

Shooting guard Anthony Edwards has scored 30 or more points in each of the last two games of the series. In Monday's Game 4, he poured in 30 points, while adding five assists, four rebounds and two steals. In Game 3, he scored 36 points, while adding four assists and four rebounds. In nine postseason starts this year, he is averaging 27 points, 8.1 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 1.6 steals in 39.8 minutes. He had a near double-double in Game 4 of a 116-113 win over the Los Angeles Lakers in the first round on April 27, scoring 43 points, while adding nine rebounds and six assists.

Power forward Julius Randle has also been dominant. He is coming off a 31-point, five-rebound and three-assist performance in Monday's Game 4 win. He had a triple-double in Saturday's 102-97 win in Game 3, scoring 24 points, while adding 12 assists, 10 rebounds and three steals. In nine playoff starts, he is averaging 23.3 points, six assists and 5.7 rebounds in 37.1 minutes. See which team to back at SportsLine.

Why the Warriors can cover

With Curry out once again, Golden State will need small forward Jimmy Butler to help pick up the scoring slack. He scored 33 points, while grabbing seven rebounds and dishing out seven assists in Game 3 loss on Saturday. He registered a double-double with 20 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists in a 99-88 Game 1 win on May 6. In 10 playoff starts, Butler is averaging 19.4 points, 6.7 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 1.1 steals in 35.5 minutes.

Shooting guard Buddy Hield is one of four Golden State players averaging double-digit scoring. He had 24 points, eight rebounds and three assists in the Game 1 win over the Timberwolves. He scored 15 points with three rebounds in a 117-93 loss in Game 2. In 11 playoff games, including eight starts, he is averaging 12.9 points, 3.5 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.1 steals in 27.1 minutes. See which team to back at SportsLine.

