The 7-seed Golden State Warriors go on the road to play the 6-seed Minnesota Timberwolves in the 2025 NBA Western Conference Semifinals on Monday. The Warriors are fresh off a grueling seven-game series in the first round of the 2025 NBA playoffs, when they took down the 2-seed Houston Rockets in seven games. On the other side, Minnesota eliminated the 3-seed Los Angeles Lakers in five games.

Tipoff is at 9:30 p.m. ET from the Target Center in Minnesota. Minnesota is a 7-point favorite in the latest Timberwolves vs. Warriors odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 209.5. Before locking in any Warriors vs. Timberwolves picks, make sure to check out the NBA predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Warriors vs. Timberwolves spread: Minnesota -7 at DraftKings Sportsbook

Warriors vs. Timberwolves over/under: 209.5 points

Warriors vs. Timberwolves money line: Minnesota -285, Golden State +230

MIN: Timberwolves are 43-43-1 against the spread this season

GS: Warriors are 44-43-3 against the spread this season

Why the Warriors can cover

Guard Stephen Curry is the engine of this offense and opens things up for everyone. This postseason, he leads the team in points (24) and assists (5.7) with 5.9 rebounds per game. He dropped 20-plus points in five of the seven first-round contests. In his last outing, Curry finished with 22 points, 10 boards and seven dimes.

Guard Buddy Hield is a knockdown shooter on the outside who takes advantage of the extra space he sees in this offense. The Oklahoma product had 15-plus points in three of his last five games. In the Game 7 victory over the Rockets, Hield totaled a team-high 33 points, three assists and went 9-of-11 from beyond the arc.

Why the Timberwolves can cover

Guard Anthony Edwards is an athletic force in the backcourt. Edwards leads the team in points (26.8) and assists (6.2) with 8.4 rebounds per game. He scored at least 20 points and dished out at least six assists in four of the five games against the Lakers in Round 1. On April 27, Edwards racked up 43 points, nine rebounds and six dimes.

Forward Julius Randle is a solid offensive weapon at the Timberwolves' disposal. Randle is averaging 22.6 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game. He's scored at least 22 points in four straight games. In his last outing, Randle had 23 points, five rebounds and four dimes.

