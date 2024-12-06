The Minnesota Timberwolves will look to run their winning streak to four games when they meet the Golden State Warriors in a key Western Conference matchup on Friday night. Minnesota is coming off a 108-80 win over the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday, while Golden State topped the Houston Rockets 99-93 on Thursday to snap a five-game losing streak. The Timberwolves (11-10), who are third in the Northwest Division, are 4-6 on the road this season. The Warriors (13-8), first in the Pacific Division, are 6-3 on their home court. Coach Steve Kerr said he expects Stephen Curry to return to the Golden State lineup after missing Thursday's game to manage knee pain.

Tipoff from Chase Center in San Francisco is set for 10 p.m. ET. The Warriors lead the all-time regular-season series 74-56, but Minnesota has won each of the last four matchups, including all three last year. The Warriors are 1.5-point favorites in the latest Timberwolves vs. Warriors odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 220.5. Before making any Warriors vs. Timberwolves picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past six-plus seasons. The model enters Week 7 of the 2024-25 NBA season on a sizzling 116-80 roll on all top-rated NBA picks dating back to last season, returning more than $3,000. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps has seen huge returns.

The model has set its sights on Timberwolves vs. Warriors and just locked in its picks and NBA predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for Warriors vs. Timberwolves:

Timberwolves vs. Warriors spread: Warriors -1.5

Timberwolves vs. Warriors over/under: 220.5 points

Timberwolves vs. Warriors money line: Warriors -125, Timberwolves +105

MIN: The Timberwolves are 4-6 against the spread in their last 10 games

GS: The Warriors are 3-6-1 ATS in their last 10 games

Timberwolves vs. Warriors picks: See picks at SportsLine

Timberwolves vs. Warriors streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why the Warriors can cover

Small forward Andrew Wiggins has reached double-digit scoring in each of his last 10 games and in 17 of 19 games on the season. He also has one double-double on the year, a 10-point and 13-rebound effort in a 127-86 win over the Utah Jazz on Oct. 25. He scored a season-high 30 points with three rebounds and four assists in a 112-108 win over the New Orleans Pelicans on Nov. 22. Against Houston on Thursday, he scored 23 points and added nine rebounds and two assists in 34 minutes.

According to reports, power forward Draymond Green, who missed Thursday's game could return Friday after an MRI on his back came back negative. In 19 games, all starts, Green is averaging 8.8 points, 6.3 rebounds, 5.9 assists, 1.1 blocks and one steal in 28.5 minutes. He has registered two double-doubles on the season. In a 105-101 loss to Oklahoma City on Nov. 27, he scored 10 points and grabbed 14 rebounds. See which team to pick here.

Why the Timberwolves can cover

Shooting guard Anthony Edwards is one of four Minnesota players averaging double-figure scoring. In 21 games, all starts, he is averaging 26.2 points, 5.5 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.4 steals in 36.4 minutes. He is connecting on 44.3% of his field goals, including 42.3% from 3-point range, and 80% of his free throws. He has one double-double, a 29-point and 10-rebound effort in a 117-111 overtime loss to the Houston Rockets on Nov. 26.

Power forward Julius Randle has also been dominant offensively. In 21 starts, he is averaging 21 points, 6.7 rebounds and four assists in 33.4 minutes. He has posted three double-doubles on the season, including a 22-point and 10-rebound performance in a 135-119 win over the Chicago Bulls on Nov. 7. He scored a season-high 35 points with seven assists and four rebounds in a 120-117 win over the Phoenix Suns on Nov. 17. See which team to pick here.

How to make Timberwolves vs. Warriors picks

The model has simulated Timberwolves vs. Warriors 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning Over on the total, projecting 223 combined points. It also says one side of the spread hits over 50% of the time. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Timberwolves vs. Warriors, and which side of the spread hits over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Timberwolves vs. Warriors spread you need to jump on, all from the model that is on a 116-80 roll on top-rated NBA picks, and find out.