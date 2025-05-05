Warriors vs. Timberwolves schedule, odds, times, NBA playoff updates: Where to watch Game 1, stream series
The sixth-seeded Wolves and seventh-seeded Warriors are meeting in the second round
The Minnesota Timberwolves and Golden State Warriors are facing off in the second round of the 2025 NBA playoffs after knocking out their higher-seeded opposition in Round 1. The No. 6 Timberwolves took care of the third-seeded Lakers, sending LeBron James and Luka Dončić packing in five games. The No. 7 Warriors needed seven games to eliminate the second-seeded Rockets as Stephen Curry helped propel Golden State. Game 1 of this second-round series is Tuesday night in Minneapolis.
The Wolves enter as favorites to win the series against the Warriors, but they were underdogs against the Lakers in the first round. Anthony Edwards starred against L.A., posting 26.8 points per game. Edwards got plenty of help as Julius Randle, Jaden McDaniels, Naz Reid and Rudy Gobert all had their moments in the series win.
The Wolves are trying to get to the Western Conference finals for the second season in a row, while the Warriors have not been to the WCF since winning it all in 2022.
Timberwolves vs. Warriors schedule
All times Eastern
Game 1: Tuesday, May 6 | Timberwolves vs. Warriors | 9:30 p.m., TNT/Max
Game 2: Thursday, May 8 | Timberwolves vs. Warriors | 8:30 p.m., TNT/Max
Game 3: Saturday, May 10 | Warriors vs. Timberwolves | 8:30 p.m. ABC/fubo
Game 4: Monday, May 12 | Warriors vs. Timberwolves | 10 p.m., ESPN/fubo
*Game 5: Wednesday, May 14 | Timberwolves vs. Warriors | Time/TV TBD
*Game 6: Sunday, May 18 | Warriors vs. Timberwolves | Time/TV TBD
*Game 7: Tuesday, May 20 | Timberwolves vs. Warriors | Time/TV TBD
Timberwolves vs. Warriors odds
Game 1 odds: Timberwolves -7, O/U 207.5
Series odds: Timberwolves -180, Warriors +150
-
2:39
First Round Game 7 Highlights: Warriors at Rockets
-
1:43
Warriors Sound Off After Game 7 Road Victory vs Rockets
-
3:10
Warriors Dominate Rockets, Advance To Conf. Semifinals
-
2:29
Offseason Outlook For Rockets
-
3:16
Warriors To Face Anthony Edwards, Timberwolves In West Conf. Semis
-
2:53
Conference Semifinals Game 1 Highlights: Pacers at Cavaliers
-
0:48
WATCH: Warriors Dominate Rockets In Game 7
-
1:09
Get More Presented By GEICO
-
0:46
Highlights: Haliburton, Nembhard Lift Pacers To Game 1 Win!
-
2:44
Pacers Set The Tone With Game 1 Win Over Cavs
-
1:14
Outlook For Cavs Without Darius Garland
-
1:32
Difference Maker In Game 1
-
3:09
First Round Game 7 Highlights: Clippers at Nuggets
-
3:14
Nuggets and Clippers Sound Off After Game 7 In Denver
-
0:42
WATCH: Russell Westbrook, Nuggets Pour It On As They Blow Out Clippers In Massive Game 7 Win
-
10:43
Nuggets Blow Out Clippers In Game 7, Advance To Next Round
-
1:48
James Harden A No-Show For Clippers In Game 7 Loss To Nuggets
-
1:30
Did Clippers Mismanage The Kawhi Leonard Situation?
-
1:20
What Went Wrong For The Clippers In Loss To Nuggets?