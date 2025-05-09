Skip to Main Content

Warriors vs. Timberwolves schedule, scores, odds, NBA playoff updates: Where to watch Game 3, live stream

The sixth-seeded Wolves and seventh-seeded Warriors are meeting in the second round

The Golden State Warriors and Minnesota Timberwolves are tied at 1-1 in their second-round NBA playoff series after Minnesota took Game 2, 117-93, on Thursday night. Game 3 is set for Saturday in San Francisco. The Warriors struggled without Stephen Curry, who suffered a hamstring injury in his team's Game 1 victory on Tuesday night. Curry will miss multiple games after an MRI revealed a Grade 1 hamstring strain. If he's out at least a week as anticipated, he may not return until Game 5. 

For the Wolves, who made 16 of their 37 3-pointers, Julius Randle led the way with 24 points and 11 assists while Anthony Edwards added 20 after an injury scare that saw him helped to the locker room midway through the second quarter. On the Golden State side, Jonathan Kuminga provided a spark off the bench with 18 points while Jimmy Butler had 17.

The Wolves entered as favorites to win the series against the Warriors, but they were underdogs against the Lakers in the first round. Edwards starred against L.A., posting 26.8 points per game. Edwards got plenty of help as Randle, Jaden McDaniels, Naz Reid and Rudy Gobert all had their moments in the series win. The Wolves are trying to get to the Western Conference finals for the second season in a row, while the Warriors have not been to the WCF since winning it all in 2022.

Timberwolves vs. Warriors schedule

All times Eastern

Game 1: Warriors 99, Timberwolves 88
Game 2: Timberwolves 117, Warriors 93 (Series tied, 1-1)
Game 3: Saturday, May 10 | Warriors vs. Timberwolves | 8:30 p.m. ABC/fubo
Game 4: Monday, May 12 | Warriors vs. Timberwolves | 10 p.m., ESPN/fubo
Game 5: Wednesday, May 14 | Timberwolves vs. Warriors | Time/TV TBD
*Game 6: Sunday, May 18 | Warriors vs. Timberwolves | Time/TV TBD
*Game 7: Tuesday, May 20 | Timberwolves vs. Warriors | Time/TV TBD

Timberwolves vs. Warriors odds

Odds via FanDuel

Game 3 odds: Timberwolves -5, O/U 201
Series odds: Timberwolves -295, Warriors +240

🚨Game 2 Final: Timberwolves 117, Warriors 93

We have a tied series. After the Golden State Warriors stunningly took Game 1 against the Minnesota Timberwolves with barely any Stephen Curry, the Timberwolves fought back at home on Thursday to nab Game 2 and tie this thing at one game apiece before the series shifts to San Francisco this weekend. Aside from a brief comeback in the third quarter that got Golden State within seven, it was never especially close.

The Timberwolves survived an injury scare of their own in the second quarter, when Anthony Edwards sprained an ankle after Trayce Jackson-Davis fell on his foot following a blocked layup. He returned for the second half to score 20 total points, and with Julius Randle chipping in 24 of his own, the Timberwolves managed to generate enough offense to win this one comfortably. Fortunately, after a historically poor two-game shooting stretch, Minnesota made 16 of their 37 3-pointers in this one to get back on track.

The Warriors, meanwhile, are still looking for answers without Curry. The one positive they can take from Game 2? An 18-point showing from Jonathan Kuminga, who has largely fallen out of the rotation, but makes sense as needed scoring upside without Curry. The spacing gets a bit cramped given all of Golden State's shaky shooters. Curry's absence exacerbates that. But Kuminga's downhill scoring ability could give the Warriors an offensive boost when the series takes them back home.

Sam Quinn
May 9, 2025, 3:03 AM
May. 08, 2025, 11:03 pm EDT
 
Order restored: Minnesota back in front

Never say never in the postseason we're having, but it looks like the Timberwolves are back in control here with Stephen Curry out. The Warriors pulled within seven behind an impressive Jonathan Kuminga stretch, but now the lead is back up to 20, 85-65, at the end of the third quarter. It's the round of the comeback, so the Warriors will give it another go early in the fourth quarter, but it looks as though the Timberwolves are about to tie this thing up at one game apiece.

Sam Quinn
May 9, 2025, 2:28 AM
May. 08, 2025, 10:28 pm EDT
 
We've got a game, folks

Golden State's not ready to pack it in quite yet. After trailing by as many as 22 points, the Warriors have cut the Minnesota lead down to seven at 62-55. Jimmy Butler has picked things up, but more surprising has been the reemergence of Jonathan Kuminga, who has 14 points to tie Butler for the team lead. We have a long way to go here, but at least the Warriors are putting up a fight as they chase a 2-0 series lead.

Sam Quinn
May 9, 2025, 2:14 AM
May. 08, 2025, 10:14 pm EDT
 
Anthony Edwards back on floor for second half

Well, it looks like Anthony Edwards' ankle injury is not a very serious one. Edwards was back out on the floor with his Minnesota teammates and started the second half after being helped off the floor in the second quarter with what the team called a left ankle sprain. 

The Wolves had already built up a big lead with Edwards and closed the half with a 17-point advantage with their star back in the locker room. Trailing the series 1-0, Edwards and the Wolves will try to close out Game 2 and tie the series while Golden State searches for answers with Stephen Curry sidelined with his hamstring ailment.  

Sam Cooper
May 9, 2025, 2:02 AM
May. 08, 2025, 10:02 pm EDT
 
HALFTIME: Timberwolves 56, Warriors 39

Well, the good news for the Minnesota Timberwolves so far in Game 2 is that they hold a sizable lead on the Stephen Curry-less Golden State Warriors. The bad news, obviously, is that Anthony Edwards left the game late in the second quarter due to an ankle injury suffered when Trayce Jackson-Davis landed on his foot following a blocked layup. 

Edwards is currently questionable to return with a left ankle sprain. And as important as this game is, Minnesota's primary concern right now is the health of its best player. 

The game itself has belonged to Edwards' sidekick, Julius Randle. He leads all scorers with 16 points and added four rebounds and three assists for good measure. Randle thrived in the first round against the small Los Angeles Lakers. Draymond Green posed a different challenge this round, but at least so far tonight, Randle has done his part for Minnesota.

The Warriors, meanwhile, can't seem to get anybody going without Curry. Jonathan Kuminga is leading the way with 10 points and they're struggling to generate any offense in the paint without the threat Curry poses on the perimeter. Life without Curry has been a challenge so far, and with him out for at least a week, they're going to have to adjust to that reality for at least the time being. 

Sam Quinn
May 9, 2025, 1:41 AM
May. 08, 2025, 9:41 pm EDT
 
Anthony Edwards headed to locker room with ankle injury

The Warriors lost their best player to an injury in Game 1. Now, we have another scary injury situation involving Minnesota's best player in Game 2. Anthony Edwards just limped off of the floor and into the locker room in serious pain after suffering an apparent ankle injury. He's putting very little weight on that leg. The moment came when Trayce Jackson-Davis blocked Edwards at the basket and seemingly landed on his foot, and now the Timberwolves can only hope it isn't serious.

Sam Quinn
May 9, 2025, 1:31 AM
May. 08, 2025, 9:31 pm EDT
 
Draymond nearing suspension after another technical

Draymond Green is absolutely livid. He just got called for a dead ball technical foul for this hit on Naz Reid, and he's so mad about it that Steve Kerr had to take him out of the game to cool him down. The Warriors are already without Stephen Curry. They can't afford to lose Green, too. 

Through nine playoff games, he already has five technical fouls. A player is automatically suspended one game after seven playoff technical fouls, so Green is now two technical fouls away from sitting out a game. He's accumulated flagrant fouls this postseason as well. Two more flagrants would also lead to a suspension.

Sam Quinn
May 9, 2025, 1:21 AM
May. 08, 2025, 9:21 pm EDT
 
Turns out Stephen Curry is pretty important!

The Warriors don't have Stephen Curry tonight, and it's showing. It took them almost five minutes to score their first points in Game 2. They're trailing 29-15 after one quarter in Minnesota. The 3s obviously aren't falling, but we're really seeing the trickle-down effect of Curry's absence elsewhere offensively. Golden State has only four points in the paint after a quarter because Curry isn't opening things up for everyone else. Bottom line: this is what we expected out of the Warriors without Curry. Game 1 is looking like the anomaly thus far.

Sam Quinn
May 9, 2025, 1:09 AM
May. 08, 2025, 9:09 pm EDT
 
Moses Moody... what are you doing?

It's been a rough postseason for Moses Moody. He's shooting only 36.4% from the field. He had to be removed from the starting lineup against Houston because he gave Alperen Sengun a hiding spot defensively. The Warriors needed him to turn a corner against Minnesota, especially with Stephen Curry hurt, but he's not off to a great start. It's very difficult to airball on a fast break but that's just the kind of postseason Moody is having.

Sam Quinn
May 9, 2025, 12:56 AM
May. 08, 2025, 8:56 pm EDT
 
🚨Game 1 Final: Warriors 99, Timberwolves 88

The Golden State Warriors pulled out the opener in Minnesota despite losing Stephen Curry in the second quarter to a left hamstring strain. We still don't know how long Curry will be out, but suffice it to say, getting this win buys the Warriors some leeway in the series if Curry has to miss a few games. 

Buddy Hield, who was magical in Golden State's Game 7 win over the Rockets, continued his terrific play with 24 points and five 3-pointers, all coming in the second half. Without Curry, Golden State's offense became more and more squeezed down the stretch and Hield made a few shots that keep the Wolves, who were charging, at bay. 

The Wolves got it going a little bit in the second half, trimming a 20-point deficit to nine halfway through the fourth quarter, but they just dug themselves too big a hole with just 31 first-half points on 0-of-15 3-point shooting. 

Anthony Edwards had one point at halftime. He wound up with 23 but didn't make his first jump shot until deep in the fourth quarter. Jimmy Butler finished with 20 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists but was hesitant to shoot down the stretch when Golden State was desperate for buckets without Curry. He needs to change that moving forward assuming Curry is out for bit. 

Draymond Green was superb on both sides of the ball. He came out hot and finished with 18 points and four 3-pointers as the Warriors finished the unlikeliest of NBA parlays, becoming the fourth road underdog to win Game 1 of their second round series this season. The No. 4 Pacers beat the No. 1 Cavs. The No. 4 Nuggets beat the No. 1 Thunder. The No. 3 Knicks beat the No. 2 Celtics. And now the Warriors No. 7 Warriors have beaten the No. 6 Timberwolves. 

Of course, Curry's status for the rest of the series becomes the biggest storyline coming out of this one, but for now, the Warriors bought themselves some time with a huge Game 1 win on the road. 

Brad Botkin
May 7, 2025, 4:19 AM
May. 07, 2025, 12:19 am EDT
 
Halftime: Warriors 44, Wolves ... 31

That is not a typo. The Minnesota Timberwolves scored 31 points in one half of basketball. And yet, it doesn't feel like they're out of it. First of all, Stephen Curry has a hamstring injury and will not return. Secondly, the Warriors were not great offensively either, shooting just 37.2% from the floor.

Things can't go worse for the Wolves offensively in the second half. They missed all 15 3s they attempt in the first 24 minutes. Anthony Edwards has one point. 

Draymond Green has a game-high 16 points for the Warriors. He and Jimmy Butler will try to keep Golden State in front and steal this Game 1 without their superstar.

 
Stephen Curry out for rest of Game 1

The Warriors have lost Curry for at least the rest of Game 1 as he has reportedly suffered a left hamstring strain. Curry scored 13 points in 13 minutes before suffering the injury early in the second quarter. You can see the limp here from the Warriors superstar.

The Warriors will try to steal Game 1 behind Jimmy Butler and Draymond Green. While obviously we don't know how long Curry will be out moving forward, it's terrible news for the Warriors, who looked great out of the gate in Minnesota. 

The Warriors were pushed to seven games in the first round against the Rockets. Tuesday's game is their sixth in 11 days.

Brad Botkin
May 7, 2025, 2:24 AM
May. 06, 2025, 10:24 pm EDT
