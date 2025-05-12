Warriors vs. Timberwolves schedule, scores, odds, NBA playoff updates: Where to watch Game 4, stream series

Halftime: Warriors 42, Timberwolves 40

The Warriors are holding onto a slim lead, but it's going to take more than just Jimmy Butler and Jonathan Kuminga, which is all Golden State is getting out of its offense so far. Butler and Kuminga have combined to score 30 of the Warriors 42 points, and while it's been just enough to cling to a lead at halftime, it may not be enough to pull out a win tonight. But credit to Butler, who started this game scoring 11 of his 18 first-half points in the first quarter, being aggressive and setting the tone for a Warriors team that dearly misses the scoring and shot creation Steph Curry creates.

If the Warriors do win this game, it'll be because the Timberwolves didn't take advantage of a Curry-less team for a second time, which would be a massive failure on Minnesota's part. Especially when you consider the Warriors haven't made a single 3-pointer so far tonight (0-5). It marks the first time the Warriors failed to make a 3-pointer in a half of a playoff game since 2007 against the Mavericks in the first round. It's also their first time without a made 3 in the first half of a playoff game in the NBA's play-by-play era.

Julius Randle is pacing the Wolves again so far, but Anthony Edwards is off to another slow start with just eight points through two frames. We've seen him shake off poor starts before, and he'll need to do it again if the Wolves want to take a 2-1 lead.

The Warriors have kept this game close in part because of their defensive effort, which has resulted in 10 Timberwolves turnovers and an offense that has shot just 34% from the floor. We'll see if that's sustainable in the second half, or if the Wolves will figure out how to jumpstart their offense and turn in a similar result as Game 2.