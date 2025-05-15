Warriors vs. Timberwolves score: Anthony Edwards, Julius Randle lead Minnesota back to West finals

The Minnesota Timberwolves are headed to the Western Conference finals for a second straight season after dominating the Warriors in Game 5 and really for the bulk of this series from the moment Stephen Curry went down. Golden State tried to fight without its superstar, but was outmatched everywhere and on both ends of the floor.

Julius Randle, who has been incredible throughout these playoffs, led the Wolves with 29 points on 13-of-18 shooting. He hit four 3-pointers and was dissecting Golden State so surgically that all Curry could do was shake his head from the bench.

The Wolves got another balanced showing with six players, led by Randle, scoring at least 13 points.

Anthony Edwards (22)

Rudy Gobert (17)

Mike Conley (16)

Jaden McDaniels (14)

Donte DiVincenzo (13)

Meanwhile, the Warriors were led by Brandin Podziemski's 28 points and Jonathan Kuminga's 26. Jimmy Butler was disappointing again with 17 points on 11 shots. The stats, though not nearly enough, ended up looking OK, but Butler was indefensibly hesitant to assert himself offensively yet again.

Minnesota will now wait on the winner of the OKC-Denver series, which the Thunder lead 3-2 entering Game 6 on Thursday.

Timberwolves vs. Warriors scores (Minnesota wins, 4-1)

Game 1: Warriors 99, Timberwolves 88

Game 2: Timberwolves 117, Warriors 93

Game 3: Timberwolves 102, Warriors 97

Game 4: Timberwolves, 117, Warriors 110

Game 5: Timberwolves 121, Warriors 110