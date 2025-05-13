Warriors vs. Timberwolves score: Anthony Edwards, Julius Randle shine, Dubs go down 3-1 without Stephen Curry

The Minnesota Timberwolves are one win away from reaching the Western Conference finals for the second year in a row. The Wolves are up 3-1 in their second-round matchup with the Golden State Warriors after they pulled away for a win in Monday night's Game 4. Julius Randle scored 31 points and Anthony Edwards added 30 in the Game 4 win. Randle and Edwards hit more than half their shots and went 10 for 19 from 3-point range. Minnesota outscored the Warriors 39-17 in the third quarter and will now have a chance to close out the series in Wednesday night's Game 5.

The Warriors were without Stephen Curry for the third straight game on Monday. Curry strained his hamstring in the first half of Game 1 and has not played since. The Warriors star is progressing, but it's unclear if he'll be able to play with Golden State facing elimination on Wednesday.

The Warriors went 8 for 27 on 3s without Curry in Game 4 and they didn't make a triple in the second half until there were less than four minutes left in the fourth quarter. Jimmy Butler had a quiet night in the loss, scoring just 14 points on 5 of 9 shooting.

The Wolves entered as favorites to win the series against the Warriors, but they were underdogs against the Lakers in the first round. Edwards starred against L.A., posting 26.8 points per game. Edwards got plenty of help as Randle, Jaden McDaniels, Naz Reid and Rudy Gobert all had their moments in the series win.

Timberwolves vs. Warriors scores, schedule

All times Eastern

Game 1: Warriors 99, Timberwolves 88

Game 2: Timberwolves 117, Warriors 93

Game 3: Timberwolves 102, Warriors 97

Game 4: Timberwolves, 117, Warriors 110 -- Minnesota leads 3-1

Game 5: Wednesday, May 14 | Timberwolves vs. Warriors | 9:30 p.m., TNT/Max

*Game 6: Sunday, May 18 | Warriors vs. Timberwolves | Time/TV TBD

*Game 7: Tuesday, May 20 | Timberwolves vs. Warriors | Time/TV TBD

Timberwolves vs. Warriors odds

Odds via FanDuel

Game 5 odds: TBD

Series odds: TBD