Warriors vs. Timberwolves score, NBA playoff updates: Golden State takes Game 1 despite Stephen Curry injury

The Golden State Warriors lost Stephen Curry but won Game 1 of their second-round NBA playoff series against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday night. Curry exited with a hamstring injury early in the second quarter and did not return, but the Warriors were still able to earn a Game 1 win over the cold-shooting Wolves. The Warriors made the road teams 4-0 in Game 1s during this second round, marking the first time in NBA history that has happened.

Buddy Hield (24 points), Jimmy Butler (20 points) and Draymond Green (18 points) provided the Golden State offense with Curry sidelined. The Wolves, meanwhile, missed all 15 of their first-half 3-point attempts and shot just 5 for 29 (17.2%) from beyond the arc in the game. Anthony Edwards finished with a team-high 23 points after scoring just one point in the first half.

The Wolves entered as favorites to win the series against the Warriors, but they were underdogs against the Lakers in the first round. Anthony Edwards starred against L.A., posting 26.8 points per game. Edwards got plenty of help as Julius Randle, Jaden McDaniels, Naz Reid and Rudy Gobert all had their moments in the series win.

The Wolves are trying to get to the Western Conference finals for the second season in a row, while the Warriors have not been to the WCF since winning it all in 2022.

Timberwolves vs. Warriors schedule

All times Eastern

Game 1: Warriors 99, Timberwolves 88 (Golden State leads 1-0)

Game 2: Thursday, May 8 | Timberwolves vs. Warriors | 8:30 p.m., TNT/Max

Game 3: Saturday, May 10 | Warriors vs. Timberwolves | 8:30 p.m. ABC/fubo

Game 4: Monday, May 12 | Warriors vs. Timberwolves | 10 p.m., ESPN/fubo

*Game 5: Wednesday, May 14 | Timberwolves vs. Warriors | Time/TV TBD

*Game 6: Sunday, May 18 | Warriors vs. Timberwolves | Time/TV TBD

*Game 7: Tuesday, May 20 | Timberwolves vs. Warriors | Time/TV TBD

Timberwolves vs. Warriors odds

Via Caesars Sportsbook

Game 2 odds: TBD

Series odds: TBD