Warriors vs. Timberwolves score, NBA playoff updates: Wolves trying to even series with Stephen Curry out
The sixth-seeded Wolves and seventh-seeded Warriors are meeting in the second round
The Golden State Warriors lost Stephen Curry but won Game 1 of their second-round NBA playoff series against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday night. Curry exited early in the second quarter and will miss multiple games after an MRI revealed a Grade 1 hamstring strain. Curry will definitely miss Thursday's Game 2 in Minnesota.
Buddy Hield (24 points), Jimmy Butler (20 points) and Draymond Green (18 points) provided the Golden State offense with Curry sidelined. The Wolves, meanwhile, missed all 15 of their first-half 3-point attempts and shot just 5 for 29 (17.2%) from beyond the arc in the game. Anthony Edwards finished with a team-high 23 points after scoring just one point in the first half.
The Wolves entered as favorites to win the series against the Warriors, but they were underdogs against the Lakers in the first round. Edwards starred against L.A., posting 26.8 points per game. Edwards got plenty of help as Julius Randle, Jaden McDaniels, Naz Reid and Rudy Gobert all had their moments in the series win. The Wolves are trying to get to the Western Conference finals for the second season in a row, while the Warriors have not been to the WCF since winning it all in 2022.
Timberwolves vs. Warriors schedule
All times Eastern
Game 1: Warriors 99, Timberwolves 88 (Golden State leads 1-0)
Game 2: Thursday, May 8 | Timberwolves vs. Warriors | 8:30 p.m., TNT/Max
Game 3: Saturday, May 10 | Warriors vs. Timberwolves | 8:30 p.m. ABC/fubo
Game 4: Monday, May 12 | Warriors vs. Timberwolves | 10 p.m., ESPN/fubo
*Game 5: Wednesday, May 14 | Timberwolves vs. Warriors | Time/TV TBD
*Game 6: Sunday, May 18 | Warriors vs. Timberwolves | Time/TV TBD
*Game 7: Tuesday, May 20 | Timberwolves vs. Warriors | Time/TV TBD
Timberwolves vs. Warriors odds
Odds via FanDuel
Game 2 odds: Timberwolves -10.5, O/U 201.5
Series odds: Timberwolves -210, Warriors +176
Latest on Stephen Curry injury
Curry won't play Game 2 and he is expected to miss a week with a Grade 1 hamstring strain. Here's more:
🚨Game 1 Final: Warriors 99, Timberwolves 88
The Golden State Warriors pulled out the opener in Minnesota despite losing Stephen Curry in the second quarter to a left hamstring strain. We still don't know how long Curry will be out, but suffice it to say, getting this win buys the Warriors some leeway in the series if Curry has to miss a few games.
Buddy Hield, who was magical in Golden State's Game 7 win over the Rockets, continued his terrific play with 24 points and five 3-pointers, all coming in the second half. Without Curry, Golden State's offense became more and more squeezed down the stretch and Hield made a few shots that keep the Wolves, who were charging, at bay.
The Wolves got it going a little bit in the second half, trimming a 20-point deficit to nine halfway through the fourth quarter, but they just dug themselves too big a hole with just 31 first-half points on 0-of-15 3-point shooting.
Anthony Edwards had one point at halftime. He wound up with 23 but didn't make his first jump shot until deep in the fourth quarter. Jimmy Butler finished with 20 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists but was hesitant to shoot down the stretch when Golden State was desperate for buckets without Curry. He needs to change that moving forward assuming Curry is out for bit.
Draymond Green was superb on both sides of the ball. He came out hot and finished with 18 points and four 3-pointers as the Warriors finished the unlikeliest of NBA parlays, becoming the fourth road underdog to win Game 1 of their second round series this season. The No. 4 Pacers beat the No. 1 Cavs. The No. 4 Nuggets beat the No. 1 Thunder. The No. 3 Knicks beat the No. 2 Celtics. And now the Warriors No. 7 Warriors have beaten the No. 6 Timberwolves.
Of course, Curry's status for the rest of the series becomes the biggest storyline coming out of this one, but for now, the Warriors bought themselves some time with a huge Game 1 win on the road.
More on Stephen Curry's injury
Halftime: Warriors 44, Wolves ... 31
That is not a typo. The Minnesota Timberwolves scored 31 points in one half of basketball. And yet, it doesn't feel like they're out of it. First of all, Stephen Curry has a hamstring injury and will not return. Secondly, the Warriors were not great offensively either, shooting just 37.2% from the floor.
Things can't go worse for the Wolves offensively in the second half. They missed all 15 3s they attempt in the first 24 minutes. Anthony Edwards has one point.
Draymond Green has a game-high 16 points for the Warriors. He and Jimmy Butler will try to keep Golden State in front and steal this Game 1 without their superstar.
Stephen Curry out for rest of Game 1
The Warriors have lost Curry for at least the rest of Game 1 as he has reportedly suffered a left hamstring strain. Curry scored 13 points in 13 minutes before suffering the injury early in the second quarter. You can see the limp here from the Warriors superstar.
The Warriors will try to steal Game 1 behind Jimmy Butler and Draymond Green. While obviously we don't know how long Curry will be out moving forward, it's terrible news for the Warriors, who looked great out of the gate in Minnesota.
The Warriors were pushed to seven games in the first round against the Rockets. Tuesday's game is their sixth in 11 days.
Game 1 best bet
