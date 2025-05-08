Warriors vs. Timberwolves score, NBA playoff updates: Wolves trying to even series with Stephen Curry out

🚨Game 1 Final: Warriors 99, Timberwolves 88

The Golden State Warriors pulled out the opener in Minnesota despite losing Stephen Curry in the second quarter to a left hamstring strain. We still don't know how long Curry will be out, but suffice it to say, getting this win buys the Warriors some leeway in the series if Curry has to miss a few games.

Buddy Hield, who was magical in Golden State's Game 7 win over the Rockets, continued his terrific play with 24 points and five 3-pointers, all coming in the second half. Without Curry, Golden State's offense became more and more squeezed down the stretch and Hield made a few shots that keep the Wolves, who were charging, at bay.

The Wolves got it going a little bit in the second half, trimming a 20-point deficit to nine halfway through the fourth quarter, but they just dug themselves too big a hole with just 31 first-half points on 0-of-15 3-point shooting.

Anthony Edwards had one point at halftime. He wound up with 23 but didn't make his first jump shot until deep in the fourth quarter. Jimmy Butler finished with 20 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists but was hesitant to shoot down the stretch when Golden State was desperate for buckets without Curry. He needs to change that moving forward assuming Curry is out for bit.

Draymond Green was superb on both sides of the ball. He came out hot and finished with 18 points and four 3-pointers as the Warriors finished the unlikeliest of NBA parlays, becoming the fourth road underdog to win Game 1 of their second round series this season. The No. 4 Pacers beat the No. 1 Cavs. The No. 4 Nuggets beat the No. 1 Thunder. The No. 3 Knicks beat the No. 2 Celtics. And now the Warriors No. 7 Warriors have beaten the No. 6 Timberwolves.

Of course, Curry's status for the rest of the series becomes the biggest storyline coming out of this one, but for now, the Warriors bought themselves some time with a huge Game 1 win on the road.