Warriors vs. Timberwolves score, NBA playoff updates: Wolves win Game 2, tie series 1-1 with Stephen Curry out

🚨Game 2 Final: Timberwolves 117, Warriors 93
We have a tied series. After the Golden State Warriors stunningly took Game 1 against the Minnesota Timberwolves with barely any Stephen Curry, the Timberwolves fought back at home on Thursday to nab Game 2 and tie this thing at one game apiece before the series shifts to San Francisco this weekend. Aside from a brief comeback in the third quarter that got Golden State within seven, it was never especially close.
The Timberwolves survived an injury scare of their own in the second quarter, when Anthony Edwards sprained an ankle after Trayce Jackson-Davis fell on his foot following a blocked layup. He returned for the second half to score 20 total points, and with Julius Randle chipping in 24 of his own, the Timberwolves managed to generate enough offense to win this one comfortably. Fortunately, after a historically poor two-game shooting stretch, Minnesota made 16 of their 37 3-pointers in this one to get back on track.
The Warriors, meanwhile, are still looking for answers without Curry. The one positive they can take from Game 2? An 18-point showing from Jonathan Kuminga, who has largely fallen out of the rotation, but makes sense as needed scoring upside without Curry. The spacing gets a bit cramped given all of Golden State's shaky shooters. Curry's absence exacerbates that. But Kuminga's downhill scoring ability could give the Warriors an offensive boost when the series takes them back home.