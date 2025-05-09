Warriors vs. Timberwolves score, NBA playoff updates: Wolves win Game 2, tie series 1-1 with Stephen Curry out

The Golden State Warriors and Minnesota Timberwolves are tied at 1-1 in their second-round NBA playoff series after Minnesota took Game 2, 117-93, on Thursday night. Game 3 is set for Saturday in San Francisco.

The Warriors struggled without Stephen Curry, who suffered a hamstring injury in his team's Game 1 victory on Tuesday night. Curry will miss multiple games after an MRI revealed a Grade 1 hamstring strain. If he's out at least a week as anticipated, he may not return until Game 5.

For the Wolves, who made 16 of their 37 3-pointers, Julius Randle led the way with 24 points and 11 assists while Anthony Edwards added 20 after an injury scare that saw him helped to the locker room midway through the second quarter. On the Golden State side, Jonathan Kuminga provided a spark off the bench with 18 points while Jimmy Butler had 17.

The Wolves entered as favorites to win the series against the Warriors, but they were underdogs against the Lakers in the first round. Edwards starred against L.A., posting 26.8 points per game. Edwards got plenty of help as Randle, Jaden McDaniels, Naz Reid and Rudy Gobert all had their moments in the series win. The Wolves are trying to get to the Western Conference finals for the second season in a row, while the Warriors have not been to the WCF since winning it all in 2022.

Timberwolves vs. Warriors schedule

All times Eastern

Game 1: Warriors 99, Timberwolves 88

Game 2: Timberwolves 117, Warriors 93 (Series tied, 1-1)

Game 3: Saturday, May 10 | Warriors vs. Timberwolves | 8:30 p.m. ABC/fubo

Game 4: Monday, May 12 | Warriors vs. Timberwolves | 10 p.m., ESPN/fubo

Game 5: Wednesday, May 14 | Timberwolves vs. Warriors | Time/TV TBD

*Game 6: Sunday, May 18 | Warriors vs. Timberwolves | Time/TV TBD

*Game 7: Tuesday, May 20 | Timberwolves vs. Warriors | Time/TV TBD

Timberwolves vs. Warriors odds

Odds via FanDuel

Game 3 odds: Timberwolves -5, O/U: 201

Series odds: Timberwolves -295, Warriors +240