Warriors vs. Timberwolves score, odds, schedule, NBA playoff updates as Minnesota survives Game 3

🚨Game 3 Final: Timberwolves 102, Warriors 97
The Timberwolves now have a 2-1 lead after pulling out a clutch win on the road against the Warriors. Anthony Edwards turned it on in the second half, scoring 28 of his 36 points in the last two frames, while Julius Randle was a steady force throughout the game, racking up 24 points of his own.
It nearly looked like the Wolves were going to lose this game, as the Warriors defense forced the Wolves into mistakes, and two strong performances from Jimmy Butler and Jonathan Kuminga almost carried Golden State to a win. But the game certainly changed when Draymond Green fouled out in the fourth quarter, handicapping the Warriors even further as they were already without Stephen Curry. It was always going to be an uphill battle for Golden State, and tack on Green fouling out and it took the air out of Chase Center a bit as their defensive anchor had to watch the rest of the game from the bench.
But credit the Wolves, who didn't let a poor first half hang like a cloud over their heads in the second half. Randle racked up his first career postseason triple-double, Edwards took over when his team needed him most and now Minnesota can carry a slight lead going into Game 4.