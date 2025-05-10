Warriors vs. Timberwolves score, odds, schedule, NBA playoff updates: Where to watch Game 3, live stream

Starting lineup change for Warriors
After Quinten Post started and played just three minutes in Game 2, Steve Kerr has elected to go with Trayce Jackson-Davis as the starting center for Game 3. Jackson-Davis has been used sparingly during the postseason (and the latter half of the regular season), but was impressive with 15 points and six rebounds on 6-for-6 shooting in nearly 20 minutes in Game 2. Kerr is clearly trying to find lightning in a bottle with Steph Curry out, and Jackson-Davis provides vertical spacing and athleticism that the Warriors otherwise lack.
"He's very, very mature, very practical," Kerr said of Jackson-Davis before Game 3. "You know, when you talk to him about his role, he's always very understanding, and in the two years that he's been here, he's just shown himself to be incredibly mature and stays ready. He's done a really good job of that. Obviously he fell out of the rotation in January, probably.
"But every day, he's staying ready and playing in the low-minutes games that we have with our younger players and two-way players. Trayce is a pro."