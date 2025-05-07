Warriors vs. Timberwolves score, schedule, odds, NBA playoff updates: Where to watch Game 1, stream series

The Minnesota Timberwolves and Golden State Warriors are facing off in the second round of the 2025 NBA playoffs after knocking out their higher-seeded opposition in Round 1. The No. 6 Timberwolves took care of the third-seeded Lakers, sending LeBron James and Luka Dončić packing in five games. The No. 7 Warriors needed seven games to eliminate the second-seeded Rockets as Stephen Curry helped propel Golden State. Game 1 of this second-round series is Tuesday night in Minneapolis.

The Wolves enter as favorites to win the series against the Warriors, but they were underdogs against the Lakers in the first round. Anthony Edwards starred against L.A., posting 26.8 points per game. Edwards got plenty of help as Julius Randle, Jaden McDaniels, Naz Reid and Rudy Gobert all had their moments in the series win.

The Wolves are trying to get to the Western Conference finals for the second season in a row, while the Warriors have not been to the WCF since winning it all in 2022.

Timberwolves vs. Warriors schedule

All times Eastern

Game 1: Tuesday, May 6 | Timberwolves vs. Warriors | 9:30 p.m., TNT/Max

Game 2: Thursday, May 8 | Timberwolves vs. Warriors | 8:30 p.m., TNT/Max

Game 3: Saturday, May 10 | Warriors vs. Timberwolves | 8:30 p.m. ABC/fubo

Game 4: Monday, May 12 | Warriors vs. Timberwolves | 10 p.m., ESPN/fubo

*Game 5: Wednesday, May 14 | Timberwolves vs. Warriors | Time/TV TBD

*Game 6: Sunday, May 18 | Warriors vs. Timberwolves | Time/TV TBD

*Game 7: Tuesday, May 20 | Timberwolves vs. Warriors | Time/TV TBD

Timberwolves vs. Warriors odds

Via Caesars Sportsbook

Game 1 odds: Timberwolves -7, O/U 207.5

Series odds: Timberwolves -180, Warriors +150