Warriors vs. Timberwolves: Watch NBA online, live stream, odds, analysis, TV channel

How to watch Warriors at Timberwolves



Date: Sunday, March 11



Sunday, March 11 Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

3:30 p.m. ET Location: Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota



Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: ABC

ABC Streaming: WatchESPN

Analysis

The Minnesota Timberwolves have really felt the absence of Jimmy Butler in the past week or so. After starting out 2-0 without their All-Star forward in wins over the tanking Bulls and Kings, the Wolves have now lost three games in a row to playoff teams. And with the Warriors coming to town on Sunday, it's going to be tough to put an end to that skid.

The Warriors, though, will also be without a key player, as Steph Curry will miss the game due to the sprained ankle he suffered against the Spurs on Sunday night. But of course the Warriors have three other All-Stars, including Kevin Durant, so it's a bit easier for them to sustain an injury to a star player.

Both teams will be eager to pick up a win in this game, though the Timberwolves more so than the Warriors. With their three-game losing streak, the Wolves are down to sixth in the West, just 1 1/2 games up on the 10th-place Jazz. They'll need every win they can get down the stretch.

The Warriors, meanwhile, aren't worried about a playoff spot, but are locked in a fierce battle with the Rockets for the best record in both the West and the league. A win on Sunday would draw them even with Houston.