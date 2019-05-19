Warriors vs. Trail Blazers: Andre Iguodala flips off the camera while running back to locker room in Game 3
Iguodala didn't appear to be injured, and returned to the court soon after
During the first quarter of Game 3 of the Western Conference finals between the Golden State Warriors and Portland Trail Blazers on Saturday night, Andre Iguodala left the court and made his way to the locker room. It wasn't clear why he was heading back there, but he's one of Golden State's most important players, so the cameras followed him.
He apparently wasn't too thrilled about that, or was just in a playful mood, because just before he turned the corner, he looked at the camera and delivered a message in the form of his middle finger.
Iguodala returned to the court a short time later, so if there was some sort of injury concern, it must not have been serious. Or perhaps he just needed to get something taped, or even just use the bathroom. In any case, Iguodala seems fine and provided us with another viral moment, which is what we call a win-win.
Maybe the most ridiculous part about this incident, though, is that it isn't even the first one involving Iguodala in a tunnel this series. After the Warriors' big Game 2 win, a hot mic caught Iguodala looking at his hands and saying, "these mother------- crazy." He had just stripped Damian Lillard in the closing seconds to secure the win, and was clearly quite pleased with himself.
Stay tuned to see what sort of hijinks Iguodala gets up to in the hallway in Game 4.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
LIVE updates Warriors vs. Blazers Game 3
The Warriors will look to take a 3-0 advantage over the Blazers as the series shifts to Moda...
-
Raptors' Nurse considering lineup change
Marc Gasol and Danny Green struggled in Game 2
-
How to watch: Bucks vs. Raptors Game 3
The Raptors are in desperate need of a win to avoid going down 3-0 in the series
-
Game 3: Warriors vs. Blazers odds, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Saturday's Warriors vs. Blazers game 10,000...
-
NBA DFS lineups, best picks for May 18
Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2 million in career earnings, gives optimal lineup ad...
-
Giannis continues to prove MVP merits
Giannis has his Bucks up 2-0 in the conference finals by doing what he did all season