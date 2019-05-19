Warriors vs. Trail Blazers: Andre Iguodala flips off the camera while running back to locker room in Game 3

During the first quarter of Game 3 of the Western Conference finals between the Golden State Warriors and Portland Trail Blazers on Saturday night, Andre Iguodala left the court and made his way to the locker room. It wasn't clear why he was heading back there, but he's one of Golden State's most important players, so the cameras followed him.

He apparently wasn't too thrilled about that, or was just in a playful mood, because just before he turned the corner, he looked at the camera and delivered a message in the form of his middle finger.

Andre Iguodala flips off the camera as he walks into the Warriors locker room... pic.twitter.com/FcOMPZXNnW — Drew Shiller (@DrewShiller) May 19, 2019

Iguodala returned to the court a short time later, so if there was some sort of injury concern, it must not have been serious. Or perhaps he just needed to get something taped, or even just use the bathroom. In any case, Iguodala seems fine and provided us with another viral moment, which is what we call a win-win.

Maybe the most ridiculous part about this incident, though, is that it isn't even the first one involving Iguodala in a tunnel this series. After the Warriors' big Game 2 win, a hot mic caught Iguodala looking at his hands and saying, "these mother------- crazy." He had just stripped Damian Lillard in the closing seconds to secure the win, and was clearly quite pleased with himself.

Stay tuned to see what sort of hijinks Iguodala gets up to in the hallway in Game 4.