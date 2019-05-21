Warriors vs. Trail Blazers: Damian Lillard goes behind the back, drops Alfonzo McKinnie, drains a deep 3
Lillard put McKinnie on the deck with a nifty behind-the-back move
Golden State Warriors swingman Alfonzo McKinnie got the first postseason start of his career on Monday night in Game 3 of the Western Conference finals against the Portland Trail Blazers. He was inserted into the lineup for the injured Andre Iguodala, who was already replacing the injured Kevin Durant, both of whom are dealing with calf problems.
It was an impressive milestone for McKinnie, who has traveled the globe to continue his basketball journey, playing in both Luxembourg and Mexico after going undrafted. Unfortunately for him, the moment everyone is going to remember from his first start was him getting put on the deck by Damian Lillard.
McKinnie switched out onto the Trail Blazers guard after a screen and it did not go so well. Lillard was unbothered by the pressure McKinnie was trying to apply, and broke out a nifty behind-the-back move. It wasn't the most incredible display of dribbling of all-time, but it was too much for McKinnie's ankles to handle, and he crumpled awkwardly to the floor.
Lillard then stepped into the open space and calmly drilled a 3-pointer to complete the highlight. There's been a number of ankle-breakers this season, but it seemed like most of them were mired in controversy about whether the defender slipped or got pushed. Credit to Lillard for getting this one clean.
