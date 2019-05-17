Warriors vs. Trail Blazers Game 2 score: Steph Curry helps Golden State rally past Portland for wild finish, 2-0 series lead

Not Kevin Durant's continued absence nor a 15-point halftime deficit could stop the Golden State Warriors on Thursday night.

After a statement victory over the Portland Trail Blazers in Game 1, the Warriors entered Game 2 looking to again protect their home court and send the Blazers back to Portland facing a 2-0 deficit. Things didn't quite go the Warriors' way in the first half, as they found themselves down by 15 at the break, thanks to some sharp shooting from the Blazers backcourt. The Warriors showed they were the more experienced team, however, and were able to bounce back with a dominant third quarter and tie the game up heading into the fourth.

From there, Golden State's usual suspects -- Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green -- took control of the contest and they found a way to complete the comeback and walk away with a 114-111 win. Curry led the way for the Warriors with 37 points, eight rebounds and eight assists, while Thompson added 24 points. Green provided 16 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists.

Durant will miss at least the next two games of the series as he won't travel with the team to Portland for Games 3 and 4, but so far, the Warriors have handled their business without him.

On the other side of the floor, Dame Lillard paced Portland with 23 points and 10 assists, while CJ McCollum added 22 points and five assists of his own. Steph's brother, Seth, added 16 points off of the bench for Portland.

The Blazers now have to regroup and figure out a way to climb back into the series with two straight home games.

