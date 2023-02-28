Who's Playing

Portland @ Golden State

Current Records: Portland 29-31; Golden State 31-30

What to Know

This Tuesday, the Portland Trail Blazers are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 115.32 points per contest. They will take on the Golden State Warriors at 10 p.m. ET Tuesday at Chase Center. If the game is anything like the Trail Blazers' 125-122 win from their previous meeting in February, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.

Rip City had enough points to win and then some against the Houston Rockets on Sunday, taking their matchup 131-114. Point guard Damian Lillard took over for Portland, finishing with 71 points (a whopping 54% of their total) and six dimes along with six boards. Dame's night made it five games in a row in which he has scored at least 33 points. Lillard's points were the most he has had all season.

Meanwhile, Golden State didn't have too much breathing room in their game with the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday, but they still walked away with a 109-104 victory. The Warriors' success was spearheaded by the efforts of small forward Donte DiVincenzo, who had 21 points and five assists in addition to eight rebounds, and shooting guard Klay Thompson, who shot 6-for-14 from beyond the arc and finished with 32 points and five rebounds.

Portland is expected to lose this next one by 4. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with Portland, who are 29-29-2 against the spread.

Their wins bumped Portland to 29-31 and the Dubs to 31-30. Dame will be someone to keep an eye on after he shot 13-for-22 from downtown and finished with 71 points, six assists and six rebounds on Sunday. Let's see if he can build on that strong performance or if Golden State's defense can bottle him up.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Chase Center -- San Francisco, California

Chase Center -- San Francisco, California TV: NBC Sports - Bay Area

NBC Sports - Bay Area Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $60.99

Odds

The Warriors are a 4-point favorite against the Trail Blazers, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

Golden State have won 28 out of their last 39 games against Portland.