Who's Playing
Portland @ Golden State
Current Records: Portland 18-16; Golden State 18-18
What to Know
This Friday, the Golden State Warriors are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 116.97 points per matchup. They will stay at home another game and welcome the Portland Trail Blazers at 10 p.m. ET Dec. 30 at Chase Center. The Dubs are out to keep their four-game home win streak alive.
The Warriors were expected to lose against the Utah Jazz on Wednesday, but instead they received a nice stocking stuffer. Golden State managed a 112-107 victory over Utah. Golden State's shooting guard Donte DiVincenzo filled up the stat sheet, shooting 5-for-9 from beyond the arc and finishing with 19 points.
Meanwhile, the stars were brightly shining for Portland in a 124-113 win over the Charlotte Hornets on Monday. Portland can attribute much of their success to power forward Jerami Grant, who dropped a double-double on 32 points and ten rebounds in addition to five dimes, and center Jusuf Nurkic, who shot 5-for-7 from downtown and finished with a double-double on 28 points and 15 boards along with six assists.
The Dubs are expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten the Indiana Pacers Dec. 5 easily too and instead slipped up with a 112-104. In other words, don't count the Trail Blazers out just yet.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: Chase Center -- San Francisco, California
- TV: NBATV
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $104.00
Odds
The Trail Blazers are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Warriors, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -111
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Golden State have won 27 out of their last 37 games against Portland.
- Feb 24, 2022 - Golden State 132 vs. Portland 95
- Dec 08, 2021 - Golden State 104 vs. Portland 94
- Nov 26, 2021 - Golden State 118 vs. Portland 103
- Mar 03, 2021 - Portland 108 vs. Golden State 106
- Jan 03, 2021 - Golden State 137 vs. Portland 122
- Jan 01, 2021 - Portland 123 vs. Golden State 98
- Jan 20, 2020 - Portland 129 vs. Golden State 124
- Dec 18, 2019 - Portland 122 vs. Golden State 112
- Nov 04, 2019 - Golden State 127 vs. Portland 118
- May 20, 2019 - Golden State 119 vs. Portland 117
- May 18, 2019 - Golden State 110 vs. Portland 99
- May 16, 2019 - Golden State 114 vs. Portland 111
- May 14, 2019 - Golden State 116 vs. Portland 94
- Feb 13, 2019 - Portland 129 vs. Golden State 107
- Dec 29, 2018 - Golden State 115 vs. Portland 105
- Dec 27, 2018 - Portland 110 vs. Golden State 109
- Nov 23, 2018 - Golden State 125 vs. Portland 97
- Mar 09, 2018 - Portland 125 vs. Golden State 108
- Feb 14, 2018 - Portland 123 vs. Golden State 117
- Dec 11, 2017 - Golden State 111 vs. Portland 104
- Apr 24, 2017 - Golden State 128 vs. Portland 103
- Apr 22, 2017 - Golden State 119 vs. Portland 113
- Apr 19, 2017 - Golden State 110 vs. Portland 81
- Apr 16, 2017 - Golden State 121 vs. Portland 109
- Jan 29, 2017 - Golden State 113 vs. Portland 111
- Jan 04, 2017 - Golden State 125 vs. Portland 117
- Dec 17, 2016 - Golden State 135 vs. Portland 90
- Nov 01, 2016 - Golden State 127 vs. Portland 104
- May 11, 2016 - Golden State 125 vs. Portland 121
- May 09, 2016 - Golden State 132 vs. Portland 125
- May 07, 2016 - Portland 120 vs. Golden State 108
- May 03, 2016 - Golden State 110 vs. Portland 99
- May 01, 2016 - Golden State 118 vs. Portland 106
- Apr 03, 2016 - Golden State 136 vs. Portland 111
- Mar 11, 2016 - Golden State 128 vs. Portland 112
- Feb 19, 2016 - Portland 137 vs. Golden State 105
- Jan 08, 2016 - Golden State 128 vs. Portland 108