Who's Playing

Portland @ Golden State

Current Records: Portland 18-16; Golden State 18-18

What to Know

This Friday, the Golden State Warriors are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 116.97 points per matchup. They will stay at home another game and welcome the Portland Trail Blazers at 10 p.m. ET Dec. 30 at Chase Center. The Dubs are out to keep their four-game home win streak alive.

The Warriors were expected to lose against the Utah Jazz on Wednesday, but instead they received a nice stocking stuffer. Golden State managed a 112-107 victory over Utah. Golden State's shooting guard Donte DiVincenzo filled up the stat sheet, shooting 5-for-9 from beyond the arc and finishing with 19 points.

Meanwhile, the stars were brightly shining for Portland in a 124-113 win over the Charlotte Hornets on Monday. Portland can attribute much of their success to power forward Jerami Grant, who dropped a double-double on 32 points and ten rebounds in addition to five dimes, and center Jusuf Nurkic, who shot 5-for-7 from downtown and finished with a double-double on 28 points and 15 boards along with six assists.

The Dubs are expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten the Indiana Pacers Dec. 5 easily too and instead slipped up with a 112-104. In other words, don't count the Trail Blazers out just yet.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 10 p.m. ET

Friday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Chase Center -- San Francisco, California

Chase Center -- San Francisco, California TV: NBATV

NBATV Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $104.00

Odds

The Trail Blazers are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Warriors, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Golden State have won 27 out of their last 37 games against Portland.