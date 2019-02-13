Warriors vs. Trail Blazers odds, line: NBA picks, predictions, best bets from proven model on 41-26 roll

The Golden State Warriors look to continue their Western Conference domination on Wednesday when they visit the Portland Trail Blazers. The Warriors (41-15) have won two of three meetings with the Trail Blazers (33-23) this season and are 25-10 against conference foes. Golden State, which owns the best record in the West, has won five in a row and 16 of 17. Tipoff is set for 10:30 p.m. ET from the Moda Center at Rose Quarter. The Warriors are 4.5-point favorites in the latest Warriors vs. Trail Blazers odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 233.5. Before making any Warriors vs. Blazers picks of your own, you need to check out the NBA predictions from SportsLine's proven computer model.

This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, is crushing its NBA picks this season. It entered Week 18 of the 2018-19 NBA season with a sterling 212-158 record on all top-rated picks, returning more than $4,000 to anybody following them. And it has been particularly red-hot on its A-rated NBA picks against the spread, entering Week 18 on a blistering 41-26 run. Anybody following it is way up.

Now the model has dialed in on the latest Warriors vs. Trail Blazers spread. We can tell you it's leaning over, but it's also showing a pick against the spread that cashes in nearly 60 percent of simulations, indicating that the line is way off in this one. That pick is available exclusively at SportsLine.

The model knows the Warriors have had plenty of success against the Blazers the past several years, winning 18 of the past 24 meetings. Golden State leads the league in scoring (119), field goal percentage (49.3) and is second in point differential (7.6). Stephen Curry is the Warriors' leading scorer (28.6), and has hit the 50-point mark once and scored 40 or more six times.

Kevin Durant (27.5) has logged 20 points or more in 52 of the Warriors' 56 games, including six in a row. He had a season-high 51 against Toronto on Nov. 29. Klay Thompson (22.1) has also been strong of late, scoring his average or more in each of the past five games.

But just because Golden State has been dominant against Portland as of late doesn't guarantee it'll cover the Blazers vs. Warriors spread on Wednesday.

The model also knows the Trail Blazers have been tough to beat on their home floor, going 23-8 there this season, including winning nine of the last 10. Portland is a solid rebounding team, ranked third in the league at 47.6, with center Jusuf Nurkic (10.2 rebounds) leading the way. Offensively, guard Damian Lillard is the Blazers' top scorer, averaging 26.3 points. He has equaled or topped that in six of the past 10 games, including the past two when he hit for 31 and 30 against the Thunder and Mavericks.

Guard C.J. McCollum (21.1 average) has scored 28 or more in five of the past eight games. Also trending in Portland's favor is that the Warriors are 0-4-1 against the spread in their last five games played on the second of back-to-back nights.

Who wins Warriors vs. Trail Blazers? And which side of the spread can you bank on in nearly 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Warriors vs. Trail Blazers spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that is up more than $4,000 on its NBA picks this season, and find out.