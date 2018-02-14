Warriors vs. Trail Blazers odds: Picks from expert on 27-13 NBA run

The Trail Blazers host the defending-champion Warriors on Wednesday at 10:30 p.m. ET. Warriors forward Draymond Green has a sprained index finger but is likely to play, but Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic is questionable with back and hip soreness.



The Warriors opened as seven-point favorites and now are laying 5.5. The over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, has remained steady at 225.5.



Before picking either side, you need to read what SportsLine NBA expert Galin Dragiev has to say. Dragiev has put together a blistering 27-13 run on NBA point-spread picks.

Before Monday's Suns-Warriors contest, Dragiev pointed out the Warriors (-15) would rain threes on an outmanned and outmatched Phoenix squad playing on the road. The result: Golden State knocked down 11 three-pointers to crush Phoenix, 129-83, allowing Dragiev to cash with 30 points to spare.

Now Dragiev, who has a strong analytical background, has examined every matchup, every player and every trend for Warriors-Trail Blazers and locked in his pick. We can tell you he's leaning over, but what about the spread?



Dragiev knows the Warriors will cover the spread if they continue their lights-out shooting from beyond the arc. Golden State has hit 37 three-pointers at a 45-percent clip during its recent three-game win streak.



He also knows the Blazers' best shot at covering the spread -- or winning outright -- is to slow down the tempo and force Golden State to beat them from the perimeter. The Warriors are shooting 55 percent from the field over their last three games and have notched at least 120 points in each.



Dragiev knows there's a big X-factor that determines which side of the Blazers vs. Warriors spread prevails. And SportsLine's advanced projection model agrees with him.



So what side of Warriors-Trail Blazers do you need to be all over? Visit SportsLine now to see the strong point-spread pick for Blazers-Warriors, and see what x-factor determines the outcome, all from the expert on a 27-13 NBA roll, and find out.