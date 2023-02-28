The Portland Trail Blazers (29-31) hit the road to take on the Golden State Warriors (31-30) on Tuesday at the Chase Center in San Francisco. Golden State is 24-7 at home, while the Trail Blazers are 12-17 on the road. Portland is coming off a 131-114 win over the Houston Rockets where seven-time NBA All-Star Damian Lillard scored 71 points to go with six rebounds and six assists. Golden State has won two straight after knocking off the Minnesota Timberwolves 109-104 on Sunday. Steph Curry (leg) and Gary Payton II (calf) remain out for the Warriors. Anfernee Simons (ankle) and Jusuf Nurkic (calf) are out for Portland.

Tip-off is at 10 p.m. ET. Golden State is favored by 4 points in the latest Warriors vs. Trail Blazers odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under is set at 236. Before locking in any Trail Blazers vs. Warriors picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from the proven computer simulation model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past four-plus seasons. The model enters Week 20 of the 2022-23 NBA season on a stunning 57-30 roll on all top-rated NBA picks this season, returning nearly $2,300. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Warriors vs. Trail Blazers and just locked in its picks and NBA predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for Warriors vs. Trail Blazers:

Warriors vs. Trail Blazers spread: Warriors -4

Warriors vs. Trail Blazers over/under: 236 points

Warriors vs. Trail Blazers money line: Golden State -170, Portland 143

Warriors vs. Trail Blazers picks: See picks here

What you need to know about the Warriors

Even if it wasn't a dominant performance, the Dubs beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 109-104 on Sunday. Golden State's success was spearheaded by the efforts of small forward Donte DiVincenzo, who had 21 points and five assists in addition to eight rebounds, and shooting guard Klay Thompson, who shot 6 of 14 from downtown and finished with 32 points and five boards.

The Warriors will once again be without All-Star guard Steph Curry. Thompson (22.1 points, 3.9 rebounds, 2.4 assists per game) and Jordan Poole (20.7 points, 4.6 assists, and 2.8 rebounds per game) have carried the load for Golden State in Curry's absence. Allowing an average of 118.1 points per game, the Warriors haven't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end, which could be problematic against Damian Lillard and the Blazers.

What you need to know about the Trail Blazers

Meanwhile, Rip City had enough points to win and then some against the Houston Rockets on Sunday, taking their contest 131-114. Point guard Damian Lillard took over for the Trail Blazers, finishing with 71 points (a whopping 54% of their total) and six dimes along with six boards.

Lillard continues to play at an extremely high level and has a chance to make a run at the 2022-23 NBA scoring title. The 32-year-old point guard is averaging 32.3 points, 7.2 assists, and 4.3 rebounds per game this season. Small forward Jerami Grant has been highly productive for the Blazers this season, averaging 20.6 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 2.3 assists per game.

How to make Trail Blazers vs. Warriors picks

The model has simulated Warriors vs. Trail Blazers 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Under on the point total, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in over 60% of simulations. You can only see the model's pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Warriors vs. Trail Blazers? And which side of the spread hits in over 60% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Warriors vs. Trail Blazers spread you need to jump on Tuesday, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks, and find out.