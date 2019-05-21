Warriors vs. Trail Blazers: Steph Curry, Draymond Green make NBA playoff history by recording triple-doubles in Game 4

Steph Curry and Draymond Green did it again on Monday night, leading the Golden State Warriors past the Portland Trail Blazers in Game 4 of the Western Conference finals. With the win, they completed the four-game sweep to advance to the NBA Finals for the fifth straight time.

It was a historic win on multiple fronts. On a team level, the Warriors are the first team since the 1957-66 Boston Celtics to reach five straight Finals, and they'll try to become the first team since the 2000-02 Los Angeles Lakers to three-peat. On a personal level, though, Curry and Green made history as the first pair of teammates to record a triple-double in the same game in postseason history.

Stephen Curry and Draymond Green have become the first pair of teammates in Postseason history to both record a triple-double in the same game.



Curry put together yet another masterclass from a shooting and scoring perspective, finishing with 37 points to record his fifth straight 30-point game. He also went 7-of-16 from downtown to finish the series 26-of-61 (42.6 percent) from 3 over the series. This game, though, he had the rebounding and assists to match, grabbing 13 boards and dishing out 11 assists.

Likewise, Green was once again phenomenal. He played one of his best games ever in Game 3, then followed it up with another big night in Game 4, including what ended up being the game-winning 3-pointer in overtime -- just his second 3 of the series. He finished with 18 points, 14 rebounds, 11 assists, three steals and two blocks.

The saying, "we'll never see something like this again" has been uttered countless times in regards to this Warriors bunch, and this is another achievement that figures to go unmatched for a long time.