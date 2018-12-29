Warriors vs. Trail Blazers: Watch NBA online, live stream, TV channel, time, odds, analysis, picks

The Golden State Warriors may be coming off an NBA title, but they've had their fair share of issues so far this season. The defending champions have dropped three of their last five games, including back-to-back contests against the Portland Trail Blazers on Thursday, and Los Angeles Lakers on Christmas Day. It's been six games since the Warriors kept an opponent's offense under 100 points and they haven't exactly been a juggernaut defensively due to a thin frontcourt.

The Trail Blazers, meanwhile, have been inconsistent at times throughout the first half of the season. However, the team definitely came just away with an impressive 110-109 win over the Warriors, thanks to Damian Lillard's 3 in the final seconds of the overtime period. Portland had fallen to Golden State earlier in the season and its latest meeting provided a sense of redemption.

The Warriors could have revenge on their mind when the two teams take the floor on Saturday.

Storylines

Warriors: When you're the defending champions, you're obviously going to be a heavily scrutinized team. Not having a presence at the center position has certainly hurt without Damian Jones in the lineup, and the team is still awaiting the debut of DeMarcus Cousins. However, the offense still has a star-studded cast that includes Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson. The Warriors really need to make an effort to get Thompson going as he's shooting under 34 percent from beyond the arc on the season.

Trail Blazers: The storyline for Portland has always been how the talented backcourt performs. For example, in their meeting earlier in the week, Lillard played the role of the hero and CJ McCollum added 24 points in the 110-109 victory. Something to watch for is if Portland can get it going in terms of shooting the 3-ball. As a team, they only connected on 13 of their 40 attempts from long range on Thursday and that's likely going to need to improve this time around.

Game prediction, pick

The Trail Blazers came away with a heart-pounding win in the meeting earlier this week. The Warriors are certainly not going to want to be on the losing side again, so it'll be a close one with Golden State coming out on top.