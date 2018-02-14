Warriors vs. Trail Blazers: Watch NBA online, live stream, TV, pick, odds, analysis
Will the Warriors be able to fight off boredom enough to beat the Blazers?
How to watch Warriors vs. Trail Blazers
- Date: Wednesday, Feb. 14
- Time: 10:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Moda Center in Portland, Oregon
- TV: ESPN
- Streaming: WatchESPN
- Follow: GameTracker
Odds and analysis
Odds: Check Sportsline's NBA pick sheet for all your daily odds.
Analysis: The Warriors caught some heat when Steve Kerr decided to let the players coach themselves in their 46-point victory over Phoenix. However, that's what he felt he needed to do to keep his players motivated during a difficult stretch in the season. When great teams get used to the playoffs -- and Finals, too, in their case -- it's hard to find value in games being played in February.
That boredom could cost them a game against the Trail Blazers. They aren't in the same tier of team as Golden State, but they're just close enough that not taking them seriously could result in a loss. Portland has infinite potential for a scoring outburst, thanks to Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum, but it has actually won most of its games this season behind defense.
That said, the Warriors are still the obvious favorite. It's not fair to say it's just an effort thing, but Golden State looks unbeatable when it puts everything on the floor. The Dubs' effort level will decide how close this one turns out to be.
