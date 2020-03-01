Warriors vs. Wizards: How to watch NBA online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

Who's Playing

Washington @ Golden State

Current Records: Washington 21-37; Golden State 13-47

What to Know

The Golden State Warriors are 8-1 against the Washington Wizards since February of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Sunday. Golden State is getting right back to it as they host Washington at 8:30 p.m. ET at Chase Center. Golden State isn't favored, but they just beat the odds in their last matchup, so don't count them out.

While not quite a landslide, the contest between the Warriors and the Phoenix Suns this past Saturday was still a pretty decisive one as Golden State wrapped it up with a 115-99 win on the road. The victory came about thanks to a strong surge after the first quarter to overcome a 41-28 deficit. Shooting guard Damion Lee and power forward Eric Paschall were among the main playmakers for Golden State as the former had 20 points and eight assists in addition to five boards and the latter had 25 points.

Meanwhile, Washington came up short against the Utah Jazz this past Friday, falling 129-119. A silver lining for Washington was the play of shooting guard Bradley Beal, who shot 6-for-15 from beyond the arc and finished with a double-double on 42 points and ten assists along with five rebounds. Beal's night made it four games in a row now in which he has scored at least 30 points.

Golden State's victory brought them up to 13-47 while Washington's defeat pulled them down to 21-37. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Golden State has only been able to knock down 43.50% percent of their shots, which is the second lowest field goal percentage in the league. Washington has experienced some struggles of their own as they have allowed their opponents to shoot 48.70% from the floor on average, which is the second highest shooting percentage allowed in the league. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 8:30 p.m. ET

Sunday at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: Chase Center -- San Francisco, California

Chase Center -- San Francisco, California TV: NBC Sports - Bay Area

NBC Sports - Bay Area Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $52.91

Odds

The Wizards are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Warriors, according to the latest NBA odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 228

Series History

Golden State have won eight out of their last nine games against Washington.