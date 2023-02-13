Who's Playing

Washington @ Golden State

Current Records: Washington 26-29; Golden State 28-28

What to Know

The Golden State Warriors need to shore up a defense that is allowing 118.13 points per matchup before their game Monday. They will play host again and welcome the Washington Wizards to Chase Center, where tip-off is scheduled for 10 p.m. ET. Washington should still be riding high after a win, while the Dubs will be looking to right the ship.

The Warriors were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Saturday as they fell 109-103 to the Los Angeles Lakers. Shooting guard Jordan Poole put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 29 points and six assists in addition to five rebounds.

Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the contest between Washington and the Indiana Pacers this past Saturday was still a pretty decisive one as the Wizards wrapped it up with a 127-113 victory at home. Washington's shooting guard Bradley Beal did his thing and had 32 points and six assists.

Golden State is the favorite in this one, with an expected 4-point margin of victory. Now might not be the best time to take Golden State against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past two consecutive games.

The Dubs are now 28-28 while Washington sits at 26-29. The Wizards are 15-10 after wins this year, and the Warriors are 15-12 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 10 p.m. ET

Monday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Chase Center -- San Francisco, California

Chase Center -- San Francisco, California TV: NBC Sports - Bay Area

NBC Sports - Bay Area Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $87.00

Odds

The Warriors are a 4-point favorite against the Wizards, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Warriors as a 3.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -109

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Golden State have won ten out of their last 15 games against Washington.