The Golden State Warriors (28-28) are set to play host to the Washington Wizards (26-29) on Monday at the Chase Center in San Francisco. Golden State is 21-7 at home, while Washington is 12-17 on the road. The Wizards are coming off a 127-111 win over the Indiana Pacers on Saturday and have won two straight. The Warriors lost to the Los Angeles Lakers 109-103 in their last outing, and will be looking to snap a two-game losing streak. Steph Curry (leg), Gary Payton II, and Andre Iguodala (hip) are out, and Andrew Wiggins (ankle) is questionable for Golden State. Kyle Kuzma (ankle) is questionable for Washington.

Tip-off is at 10 p.m. ET. Golden State is favored by 3 points in the latest Warriors vs. Wizards odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under is set at 234. Before locking in any Wizards vs. Warriors picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from the proven computer simulation model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past four-plus seasons. The model enters Week 18 of the 2022-23 NBA season on a stunning 55-29 roll on all top-rated NBA picks this season, returning nearly $2,200. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Warriors vs. Wizards and just locked in its picks and NBA predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for Warriors vs. Wizards:

Warriors vs. Wizards spread: Warriors -3

Warriors vs. Wizards over/under: 234 points

Warriors vs. Wizards money line: Golden State -155, Washington 130

Warriors vs. Wizards picks: See picks here

What you need to know about the Warriors

The Dubs were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Saturday as they fell 109-103 to the Los Angeles Lakers. Golden State's defeat came about despite a quality game from shooting guard Jordan Poole, who had 29 points and six assists in addition to five rebounds.

The Warriors will be without their best player, as Steph Curry continues to recover from a lower leg injury. In Curry's absence, Golden State will lean heavily on Klay Thompson (21.4 points, 3.9 rebounds, 2.4 assists per game), Jordan Poole (20.9 points, 4.5 assists, 2.8 rebounds per game), and Andrew Wiggins (16.8 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.3 assists per game).

What you need to know about the Wizards

Meanwhile, the Wizards had enough points to win and then some against the Indiana Pacers this past Saturday, taking their contest 127-113. Washington's shooting guard Bradley Beal did his thing and had 32 points and six assists.

Allowing an average of 118.1 points per game, Golden State hasn't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end, which could be beneficial for the Wizards. Center Kristaps Porzingis (22.6 points, 8.7 rebounds, 2.5 assists) and guard Bradley Beal (22.5 points, 5.2 assists, 3.5 rebounds) lead the way for Washington.

How to make Warriors vs. Wizards picks

The model has simulated Warriors vs. Wizards 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Under on the point total, and it also says one side of the spread has all the value. You can only see the model's pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Warriors vs. Wizards? And which side of the spread holds all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks, and find out.