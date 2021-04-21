The Golden State Warriors visit the Washington Wizards in a cross-conference matchup on Wednesday. Golden State is 5-1 in its last six games, improving to 29-29 overall this season. Washington is red-hot, winning five straight contests, and both teams are in playoff contention as a result of strong recent play. The Warriors will be without Eric Paschall (hip), James Wiseman (knee) and Juan Toscano-Anderson (concussion) in Wednesday's game, with Damion Lee (toe) listed as questionable. Rui Hachimura (knee) and Thomas Bryant (knee) are out for the Wizards.

Warriors vs. Wizards spread: Warriors -2

Warriors vs. Wizards over-under: 239 points

Warriors vs. Wizards money line: Warriors -130, Wizards +110

GS: The Warriors are 6-4 against the spread in the last 10 games

WAS: The Wizards are 7-3 against the spread in the last 10 games

Why the Warriors can cover



Golden State has arguably the best offensive player in the NBA in Stephen Curry. He is averaging 31.4 points per game for the season, leading the league, and that jumps to 40.8 points per game in April, with Curry also shooting 50.3 percent from 3-point range this month. He is the centerpiece of an offense that leads the league in assists (27.1 per game), and Golden State is a top-10 team in assist percentage (66.4 percent), 3-pointers per game (14.1) and true shooting percentage (57.8 percent).

Defensively, Golden State is very strong this season, giving up fewer than 1.1 points per possession in 2020-21. The Warriors are a top-eight team in turnover creation rate (14.9 percent) and effective field goal percentage allowed (52.6 percent), and the Wizards put very little pressure on the offensive glass, pulling down only 23.7 percent of their own missed shots. Overall, Washington ranks in the bottom eight in both offensive and defensive rating, giving the Warriors an overall edge.

Why the Wizards can cover

Washington is playing its best basketball of the season, winning seven of the last eight games and holding opponents to fewer than 1.08 points per possession during that stretch. The Wizards are above-average at forcing turnovers, creating a giveaway on 13.9 percent of defensive possessions, and they are also above-average on the defensive glass, snatching almost 74 percent of available rebounds. The Warriors are the NBA's worst offensive rebounding team, and they are also below-average in taking care of the ball, committing a turnover on 14.5 percent of possessions.

Offensively, Washington's No. 1 attribute is free throw creation, ranking No. 3 in the league in getting to the line. In contrast, the Warriors are second-worst in the NBA in preventing free throw attempts, and Golden State is also just 24th in the league in defensive rebound rate (72.4 percent).

