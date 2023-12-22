We've got another exciting NBA matchup on the schedule as the Golden State Warriors and the Washington Wizards are set to meet on Friday. Golden State is 13-14 overall and 7-6 at home, while Washington is 5-22 overall and 3-14 on the road. The Warriors won both of their meetings last year by nine points.

Warriors vs. Wizards spread: Warriors -12

Warriors vs. Wizards over/under: 247 points

Warriors vs. Wizards money line: Warriors: -660, Wizards: +475

WAS: The Wizards are 4-0 against the spread over their last four games

GS: The Warriors have covered the spread in back-to-back home games

What to know about the Wizards

The Wizards are coming off their fifth victory of the season, defeating the Trail Blazers, 118-117, on the road on Thursday. Kyle Kuzma led Washington with 32 points, eight rebounds and six assists, including hitting two foul shots with 12 seconds left in the fourth quarter to give the Wizards a 118-115 lead. Washington has won two of its last four games after dropping 15 of its prior 16 contests.

Despite a 3-14 record on the road this season, Washington has the third-best cover percentage in the NBA away from home, going 11-6 ATS. The Wizards have been the underdog in all 17 road games, so they are no stranger to being in situations like Friday. Washington has covered the spread in five of its last seven games when being a 10-point underdog or greater, and Golden State is 0-2 ATS when favored by more than 10 points this season.

What to know about the Warriors

The Warriors are coming off a huge fourth-quarter comeback when they erased an 11-point deficit entering the period before forcing overtime and knocking off the Celtics, 132-126, at home on Tuesday. Stephen Curry scored 33 points in the win, including 13 of the Warriors' 35 points in the fourth quarter. He also scored seven points in overtime for his fourth game with at least 30 points over the last seven contests.

The Wizards are allowing 126.5 points per game this season, the most in the NBA this year. Golden State is averaging 120.8 ppg over its last five home contests, and the duo of Curry and Klay Thompson will be tough for the Wizards' struggling defense to contain. Jonathan Kuminga is averaging 15.7 points over his last six games, taking advantage of an increased role without Draymond Green (suspension), and the Golden State offense may be too much for Washington on Friday.

