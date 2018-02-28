Warriors vs. Wizards odds: Picks from senior analyst on 28-15 NBA roll

The Wizards and Warriors have been among the NBA's hottest teams since the All-Star break. Both will try to keep their winning ways going when they meet Wednesday night. The Warriors are posted as 8.5-point sportsbook favorites, with the over-under for total points scored set at 226.5.

Before picking a side, you should listen to what SportsLine senior analyst Larry Hartstein has to say. The veteran NBA handicapper continues to enjoy his best run of the season. He's on a remarkable 28-15 run in against-the-spread picks for SportsLine.

He's also enjoying a strong 8-3 run in picks involving the defending champion Warriors. Now, he has locked in a play for Wednesday night.

Hartstein knows both clubs are playing some of their best basketball of the season. Washington improved to 10-3 without the services of injured guard John Wall in its 107-104 victory Tuesday over the Bucks in Milwaukee.

The Wizards squandered most of a 21-point lead before making just enough plays down the stretch to seal the victory. Bradley Beal had 21 points and the decisive 3-pointer in the final minute. Otto Porter Jr. added 17 points.

Washington has covered 10 of its past 13 contests and is on a 6-1 ATS run against opponents with winning records.

The Warriors are in the midst of their own impressive stretch. They have won three straight coming out of the All-Star break and six of seven overall.

They posted a 125-111 road win Monday over the Knicks behind a dominant second half. Klay Thompson scored 26 and Kevin Durant had 22 to lead Golden State, which shot 51.8 percent to overcome a one-point halftime deficit.

Will the Warriors roll to another double-digit road victory, or will the surging Wizards protect their home court? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of Warriors-Wizards you should be all over on Wednesday, all from an expert who's hitting 65 percent of his recent NBA picks.

