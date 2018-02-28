Warriors vs. Wizards: Watch NBA online, live stream, TV channel, pick, odds, analysis
An engaged Warriors team could make this really ugly for a tired Wizards team
How to watch Warriors vs. Wizards
- Date: Wednedsay, Feb. 28
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C.
- TV: ESPN
- Streaming: WatchESPN
- Follow: GameTracker
Odds and analysis
Odds: Check Sportsline's NBA pick sheet for all your daily odds.
Analysis: The Warriors are on an East Coast road trip which can trip up a lot of Western Conference teams. However, considering their track record, it's still pretty obvious that if they're engaged they can beat just about anybody. This isn't great news for a Wizards team that's on the second night of a back-to-back.
The Wizards pulled out a win on Tuesday night in Milwaukee, and while this one is at home, they still haven't had much time to rest from travel. That puts them at a significant disadvantage already against one of the NBA's best. If there is a bright side it's that Washington is playing some great basketball right now without John Wall.
Golden State is the obvious favorite, but give the Wizards a puncher's chance in this one. Bradley Beal has been great and they're on a roll right now. Sometimes the hot hand stays hot.
