Warriors vs. Wizards: Watch NBA online, live stream, TV channel, time, odds, picks, analysis
Golden State looks to extend its eight-game winning streak when it visits D.C.
The Golden State Warriors weren't exactly the most consistent team throughout the first half of the 2018-19 season. However, this group has completely flipped the script and is currently riding an eight-game winning streak. Golden State was already hitting its stride when prized offseason acquisition DeMarcus Cousins returned to the court last week. Now this is a Warriors squad that could be the most dangerous in the league as they search for their third consecutive NBA title.
Meanwhile, the Washington Wizards are playing much better than originally expected with John Wall and Dwight Howard out of the lineup. Washington has won four of its last five games and guard Bradley Beal has been playing out of his mind since Wall went down for the season. In addition, veteran forward Trevor Ariza has shouldered part of the scoring load as he's averaging 14.7 points per contest since being acquired from the Phoenix Suns.
How to watch Warriors at Wizards
- Date: Thursday, Jan. 24
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- Location: Capital One Arena -- Washington, D.C.
- TV: TNT
- Streaming: fuboTV - (free trial - NBA League Pass add-on available)
- Live stats: GameTracker
- Odds: Wizards +9.5
Odds and analysis
Check Sportsline's NBA pick sheet for all your daily odds.
Storylines
Warriors: Golden State is as dangerous as it's ever been with Cousins now firmly entrenched in the lineup. However, one of the biggest factors for the team in recent games has been the play of sharpshooting guard Klay Thompson. He's shooting 50.0 percent from beyond the arc over the past five games and coming off a 44-point performance against the Los Angeles Lakers. Despite having his fair share of struggles earlier this season, Thompson is really hitting his stride and gives the Warriors another perimeter threat in addition to Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, and potentially Cousins.
Wizards: Without Wall in the lineup, Beal is easily the top offensive option for the Wizards. The former lottery pick has been tearing it up as of late as he's averaging 30.2 points over the team's last five games, which have resulted in four victories. Even more impressive, two of those games came against the Milwaukee Bucks and Philadelphia 76ers, who are two of the elite teams in the Eastern Conference. If Beal continues to play at a high level, Washington may be able to sneak into the postseason.
Game prediction, pick
The Warriors are clicking on all cylinders right now and that's bad news for the rest of the NBA. While the Wizards are playing well as of late, the Warriors have too much firepower and should roll in this one.
