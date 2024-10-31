Halftime Report

A win for the Hawks would push their record over .500, and after two quarters of play they've put themselves in a good position to make it happen. Sitting on a score of 65-57, they have looked like the better team, but there's still two more quarters to play.

The Hawks came into the matchup with some extra motivation after the loss they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Atlanta Hawks @ Washington Wizards

Current Records: Atlanta 2-2, Washington 1-2

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, October 30, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia TV: FanDuel SN - Southeast

What to Know

The Atlanta Hawks are taking a road trip to face off against the Washington Wizards at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Capital One Arena. The Hawks are no doubt hoping to put an end to a six-game streak of away losses dating back to last season.

The Hawks will head out to face the Wizards after giving up their first home loss of the season on Monday. The Hawks fell just short of the Wizards by a score of 121-119. The loss hurts even more since Atlanta was up 44-31 with 5:24 left in the second.

The losing side was boosted by Jalen Johnson, who dropped a double-double on 29 points and 12 rebounds. He had some trouble finding his footing against the Thunder on Sunday, so this was a nice turnaround.

Even though they lost, the Hawks were working as a unit and finished the game with 32 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as the Wizards only posted 24.

Atlanta's defeat dropped their record down to 2-2. As for Washington, the victory snapped their losing streak at eight games dating back to last season and leaves them with a 1-2 record.

Looking forward, the Hawks are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 5.5 points. This will be their first time playing as the favorites on the road this season.

Odds

Atlanta is a solid 5.5-point favorite against Washington, according to the latest NBA odds.



The over/under is 233.5 points.

Series History

Atlanta has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Washington.