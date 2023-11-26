3rd Quarter Report

A win for the Hawks would push their record over .500, and after three quarters of play they've put themselves in a good position to make it happen. After three quarters their offense has really been able to impose its will, dominating the Wizards 107-78.

If the Hawks keep playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 8-7 in no time. On the other hand, the Wizards will have to make due with a 2-14 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Atlanta Hawks @ Washington Wizards

Current Records: Atlanta 7-7, Washington 2-13

Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia

What to Know

The Wizards will be in front of their home fans on Saturday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They will take on the Atlanta Hawks at 7:00 p.m. ET on Saturday. The Wizards have now lost eight straight, and the team is hunting for their first win since November 8.

The oddsmakers set the bar high, but the Wizards and the Bucks didn't disappoint and broke past the 247 point over/under on Friday. Washington fell just short of Milwaukee by a score of 131-128. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for the Wizards in their matchups with the Bucks: they've now lost five in a row.

The losing side was boosted by Tyus Jones, who scored 22 points along with 7 assists and 7 rebounds.

Meanwhile, even though the Nets scored an imposing 145 points on Wednesday, the Hawks still came out on top. Atlanta sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 147-145 win over Brooklyn. The victory was some much needed relief for the Hawks as it spelled an end to their three-game losing streak.

Among those leading the charge was Trae Young, who scored 43 points along with 9 assists. He continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last four games he's played. De'Andre Hunter was another key contributor, dropping a double-double on 25 points and 11 rebounds.

The last time Washington won on the road was back on November 3rd. Having now lost four straight away matches, they've bumped their record down to 2-13. That rough patch can't be blamed on the team's offensive performance across that stretch, as they averaged 120.8 points per game. As for Atlanta, the victory got them back to even at 7-7.

While only the Wizards took care of their fans the last time they played, neither team managed to cover. Looking ahead, the Hawks are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by eight points. This contest will be Washington's eighth straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 3-4 against the spread).

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the pair are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. The Wizards haven't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 116 points per game. However, it's not like the Hawks (currently ranked second in scoring) struggle in that department as they've been even better at 124.1 per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run up the score up higher Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NBA content.

Odds

Atlanta is a big 8-point favorite against Washington, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 8-point spread, and stayed right there.

The oddsmakers are expecting fireworks from the offense and set the over/under at a high 251 points.

Series History

Atlanta has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Washington.

Nov 01, 2023 - Atlanta 130 vs. Washington 121

Apr 05, 2023 - Atlanta 134 vs. Washington 116

Mar 10, 2023 - Atlanta 114 vs. Washington 107

Mar 08, 2023 - Atlanta 122 vs. Washington 120

Feb 28, 2023 - Washington 119 vs. Atlanta 116

Apr 06, 2022 - Atlanta 118 vs. Washington 103

Mar 04, 2022 - Atlanta 117 vs. Washington 114

Nov 01, 2021 - Atlanta 118 vs. Washington 111

Oct 28, 2021 - Washington 122 vs. Atlanta 111

May 12, 2021 - Atlanta 120 vs. Washington 116

Injury Report for the Wizards

Deni Avdija: Game-Time Decision (Illness)

Danilo Gallinari: Out (Rest)

Ryan Rollins: Out (Knee)

Delon Wright: Out (Knee)

Injury Report for the Hawks