Who's Playing

How To Watch

What to Know

The Celtics will be playing the full four quarters on Sunday, but they're expected to have things wrapped up well before that. They will head out on the road to square off against the Washington Wizards at 6:00 p.m. ET at Capital One Arena. The Celtics have been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last five games.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you nail 14 more threes than your opponent, a fact the Celtics proved on Thursday. They strolled past Phoenix with points to spare, taking the game 127-112.

The Celtics' victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Jaylen Brown, who scored 37 points along with five rebounds and two steals. Brown is on a roll when it comes to points, as he's now scored 27 or more in the last four games he's played. Al Horford was another key contributor, going 6 for 10 from beyond the arc en route to 24 points and 3 assists.

Meanwhile, the Wizards' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their third straight defeat. They suffered a bruising 127-98 defeat at the hands of Chicago. The Wizards were in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 67-45.

Boston has been performing incredibly well recently as they've won 15 of their last 17 contests, which provided a nice bump to their 52-14 record this season. As for Washington, they have traveled a rocky road recently having lost 19 of their last 21 matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 11-56 record this season.

Sunday's match is shaping up to be a scrappy match: The Celtics have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 46.9 rebounds per game (they're ranked first in rebounds per game overall). It's a different story for the Wizards, though, as they've been averaging only 40.5 rebounds per game. Given the Celtics' sizable advantage in that area, the Wizards will need to find a way to close that gap.

The Celtics didn't have too much breathing room in their match against the Wizards in their previous matchup back in February, but they still walked away with a 133-129 win. The rematch might be a little tougher for the Celtics since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Boston is a big 10.5-point favorite against Washington, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 10.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 230.5 points.

Series History

Boston has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Washington.