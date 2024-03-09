3rd Quarter Report

Fortunes may be turning around for the Hornets after losing five in a row. They have jumped out to a 76-68 lead against the Wizards.

If the Hornets keep playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 16-47 in no time. On the other hand, the Wizards will have to make due with a 9-54 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Charlotte Hornets @ Washington Wizards

Current Records: Charlotte 15-47, Washington 9-53

How To Watch

When: Friday, March 8, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia

Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia TV: Bally Sports SE Charlotte

Bally Sports SE Charlotte Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $24.00

What to Know

The Hornets and the Wizards are an even 5-5 against one another since November of 2021, but not for long. The Charlotte Hornets will head out on the road to take on the Washington Wizards at 7:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Capital One Arena. The pair have had a bumpy ride up to this point with five consecutive losses for the Hornets and 16 for the Wizards.

The Hornets traveled a rocky road last season, and unfortunately for them the road hasn't gotten any smoother. They took a 101-89 hit to the loss column at the hands of Orlando on Tuesday.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, the Hornets struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only three offensive rebounds. That's the fewest offensive rebounds they've managed all season.

Meanwhile, it's hard to win when your three-point shooting is a whole 14.6% worse than the opposition, a fact the Wizards found out the hard way on Wednesday. They fell 119-109 to Orlando. The Wizards have struggled against the Magic recently, as their match on Wednesday was their sixth consecutive lost matchup.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Kyle Kuzma, who scored 25 points along with five rebounds.

Charlotte has not been sharp recently as the team's lost six of their last seven matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 15-47 record this season. As for Washington, their loss was their 16th straight at home, which dropped their record down to 9-53.

The Hornets are hoping to beat the odds on Friday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. This contest will be their 24th straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 11-11 against the spread).

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: The Hornets haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 13.1 turnovers per game. However, it's not like the Wizards struggle in that department as they've been averaging only 13.5 turnovers per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Odds

Washington is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Charlotte, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Wizards as a 3-point favorite.

The over/under is 226 points.

Series History

Washington and Charlotte both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.