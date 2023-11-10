Who's Playing

Charlotte Hornets @ Washington Wizards

Current Records: Charlotte 2-5, Washington 2-5

How To Watch

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia

Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia TV: Bally Sports SE Charlotte

Bally Sports SE Charlotte Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $24.00

What to Know

After four games on the road, the Wizards are heading back home. They will take on the Charlotte Hornets at 7:00 p.m. ET on Friday. Coming in fresh off a win as the underdog, the Wizards will stroll into this one as the favorite.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you make ten more threes than your opponent, a fact the Wizards proved on Wednesday. They strolled past Charlotte with points to spare, taking the game 132-116. With that win, the Wizards brought their scoring average up to 119.3 points per game.

Delon Wright and Kyle Kuzma were among the main playmakers for the Wizards as the former earned 18 points along with 4 steals and the latter earned 33 points along with 9 rebounds.

Washington's win was their fourth straight on the road, which pushed their record up to 2-5. That poor showing can't be blamed on the team's offensive performance across that stretch, as they averaged 120.8 points per game. As for Charlotte, this is the second loss in a row for them and nudges their season record down to 2-5.

Friday's match is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: The Wizards have themselves a killer kicker this season, having drained 48.6% of their shots per game. However, it's not like the Hornets struggle in that department as they've made 48.8% of theirs this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more NBA content.

The Wizards strolled past the Hornets when the teams last played on Wednesday by a score of 132-116. Will the Wizards repeat their success, or do the Hornets have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Washington is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Charlotte, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Wizards as a 2-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 240.5 points.

Series History

Washington has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Charlotte.